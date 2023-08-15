Tax and accounting firms to benefit from secure cloud hosting brought by Right Networks and Thomson Reuters

HUDSON, N.H., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right Networks, offering the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced a new partnership with Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), a global content and technology company, to offer cloud hosting of its tax and accounting solutions, in the United States.



As part of the multi-year collaboration, tax and accounting officers can now leverage Right Networks’ secure, scalable cloud hosting with Thomson Reuters’ software suite, including UltraTax CS and SurePrep.

“Thomson Reuters stands as a proven leader in the accounting profession, offering long-standing world-class solutions across the United States and beyond. We are excited for the opportunity to help bring even more value to firm customers using our scalable, secure and highly reliable cloud,” said Will Yapp, Chief Revenue Officer at Right Networks. “Right Networks’ partnership with Thomson Reuters reinforces our unique position within the profession as the only intelligent cloud purpose-built to meet the needs of accounting firms and professionals—supported by an extensive peer community and set of educational resources to help optimize and grow their practices.”

The solution is designed exclusively for accounting professionals, equipping them with:

A comprehensive application ecosystem: The cloud-connected ecosystem of best-in-class applications bridges legacy and online solutions.

On-the-go access: Firm leaders and staff can use apps securely from any device and location, enabling them to hire remotely, collaborate efficiently and streamline workflows.

Reliability and security: State-of-the-art technology, multiple data centers, firewalls, intrusion detection, two-factor authentication, data encryption and regular backups deliver high availability and data that is accessible, protected and recoverable.

Customer support: Technical professionals with extensive experience supporting the accounting profession are available to help firms troubleshoot.

Automatic updates: Automatic software updates and security patches are delivered as part of a fully managed service.



“By adding a partnership with Right Networks, we are continuing to enable options for our customers as part of an open ecosystem,” said Piritta van Rijn, Global Head of Product – Accounting, Tax, and Practice at Thomson Reuters. “Digital transformation remains a priority for accounting firms, providing new opportunities to streamline workflows to boost operational efficiency. Right Networks gives firms the flexibility to access solutions from an application hosting provider, while reaping the benefits of cloud-enabled access to Thomson Reuters tax software, taking the pain out of managing applications, security and IT.”

Click here to learn more about Thomson Reuters’ solutions powered by the Right Networks cloud.

About Right Networks

Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, offers the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. In addition to fully managed IT and applications, we provide a curated software ecosystem and a nationwide community to make managing a modern, thriving and secure business easier. More than 10,000 accounting firms and 60,000 SMBs count on Right Networks to run their businesses every day.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/784f9274-7b38-4e4b-a31d-22760c451abd