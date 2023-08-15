ZTX Attracts $13M in Funding to Propel Web3 Creator Infrastructure

Singapore, Singapore , Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Web3 virtual world and creator platform ZTX has successfully closed its $13M seed round led by Jump Crypto. Notable investors also included Collab+Currency, Parataxis, MZ Web3 Fund, Everest Ventures Group and others.

The investors' confidence in ZTX reflects the market's recognition of the project’s significant potential within the Web3 space and the unique advantages the team has, owing not least to the more than 400 million lifetime users that its legacy Web2 business ZEPETO has attracted. By active user metrics, ZEPETO is the fourth largest metaverse platform in the world behind only Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft, while it also boasts hundreds of active strategic partnerships ranging from Gucci and Starbucks to the K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK. The ZTX team will build on such existing resources to contribute to a wider adoption of Web3 by global audiences. With senior veterans from Apple, Roblox, Epic, EA, and other Web2 giants joining forces with seasoned builders from Cosmos, Flow, Solana, and other notable Web3 ecosystems, ambitions are high at ZTX to advance the Web3 infrastructure for creators in 3D, immersive environments.

“We’re excited to share news about our fundraising round,” said Chris Jang, the Co-CEO of ZTX. “We have been building steadily and discreetly for well over a year, and with our token launch happening in the coming months we want to emphasize the commitment that our investors, just like our team, have toward our vision to provide an infrastructure layer to creators.”

“We believe that ZTX has the potential to create a unique world, setting it apart from all other Web3 metaverse projects. The seamless integration of digital asset creation and trading in the metaverse with Web3 technology is truly exciting, making their application within Web3 applications a natural fit. Moreover, the ZTX team's expertise in both the metaverse and Web3 is exceptional, and we have high expectations for their future endeavors,” said Yuki Kanayama, General Partner, MZ Web3 Fund.



Stephen McKeon, Partner at Collab+Currency, shared his excitement about ZTX, stating: “As a crypto-focused venture fund, we back visionary teams who are using decentralized technology to shape the next wave of consumer products. We are thrilled to be part of this round, supporting ZTX's exceptional team and their unique advantages. ZTX can provide a distinct infrastructure layer for diverse NFT projects and Web3 builders with its creator-focused tooling, and we look forward to helping ZTX succeed in its ambitious mission.”

Founded in 2022, ZTX is the joint initiative of Jump Crypto and ZEPETO. Since its inception, ZTX has been actively building the components of its ecosystem. Last month, ZTX introduced its first Playtest, a private, invite-only beta test of its upcoming 3D open-world platform. It has also collaborated with Dust Labs, a leading web3 startup powering the technology behind the DeGods and y00ts digital collections, to launch the ZTX Partner Wearables, a community-centric initiative in which ZTX provides tools to IP partners to facilitate the creation of 3D assets that can be used in an open-world environment to further expand the IP’s narrative.

In the coming weeks, ZTX will be launching its inaugural Genesis Home Mint – a collection of 4,000 bespoke 3D District Homes that will provide holders with benefits such as becoming a member of one of the four Districts - Arts, Financial, Fashion, Games - alongside special access to future drops, events and enhanced gameplay in ZTX. For further details on the Genesis Home Mint or the project roadmap, visit ZTX Twitter and the ZTX Website.

