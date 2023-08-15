Legend Senior Living Expands Senior Management Team Naming VP of Clinical Services and VP of People

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a nationally recognized senior living provider which operates nearly fifty residences in six states, has expanded its management team by adding two new Vice President positions at the company's Wichita headquarters. Jenn Fast has been named VP of People, while Sarah Hobbs, BSN, is the company's new VP of Clinical Services.



Fast will be an integral part of the senior management team as she will direct all aspects of the company's people initiatives and programs while managing the corporate human resource’s function. This includes hiring, retention, policies and compliance, compensation planning, and developing programs that support Legend's mission, vision, and culture.

"Jenn's depth of experience in human resources, mergers and acquisitions, and healthcare is a valuable combination and we’re excited to welcome her to the Legend family," said Legend Executive VP Matt Buchanan in announcing the position.

Fast comes from Eyecare Partners of Ballwin (MO), a privately held M&A-focused healthcare organization, where she has been Director of Human Resources Business Partnerships since October 2020. Fast was most recently Human Resources Manager for Masterbrand Cabinets in Newton (KS), and before that, spent 18 years at Koch Industries companies in human resources positions, the last seven as Human Resources Leader. Her B.S. in Finance is from Culver-Stockton College, Canton (MO).

Sarah Hobbs, BSN, has assumed the role of VP of Clinical Services. Hobbs began as Assistant Director of Nursing at the Catholic Care Center, Wichita (KS), and since 2013 has been Director of Clinical Informatics and Regional Director of MDs at Ascension Living before becoming VP of Clinical Transformation/Clinical Services, where she has served since October 2020. In her role at Legend Senior Living, Hobbs will provide complete direction, oversight, and leadership of the company's clinical team, including five regional healthcare directors, to ensure quality care is delivered to residents while maintaining compliance with state agencies.

"We look forward to Sarah's direction, ingenuity, and input. Her strategic vision for delivering care in our assisted living and memory care residences and expanding our industry-leading policies and procedures will be invaluable as we strive to provide residents with a vibrant, independent lifestyle," said Chris Mahen, Chief Operating Officer. "Legend is very fortunate to find a qualified professional with such depth of experience in our field."

"I've spent most of my professional life serving seniors," said Hobbs. "It's what I love, and to join a mission-driven leader in senior living like Legend is my ideal. My other passion is using technology and management strategy to streamline and standardize operations to ensure proper compliance and better resident service. Legend's recent growth is so exciting. My goal is to see that Legend's level of care keeps pace with its expanding mission."

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas, and owns and operates nearly 50 independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care residences in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. Legend has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fifth time and recognized as one of Fortune Magazine's Top 25 Senior Living companies in the country and is a Top 50 senior living provider.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Paul Hansen

Vice President, Marketing

Legend Senior Living

316-616-6288

paul.hansen@legendseniorliving.com