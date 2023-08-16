Nykredit Bank A/S H1 Interim Report 2023

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

and the press 16 August 2023



Nykredit today announces its H1 Interim Reports 2023 of:



Nykredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 48

Nykredit Realkredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 80

Nykredit Bank A/S, CVR no 10 51 96 08

Totalkredit A/S, CVR no 21 83 22 78

Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, comments on the H1 Interim Report 2023:

Nykredit's H1 Report 2023 presented today shows a highly satisfactory profit after tax of DKK 5,391 million. In June, we raised our guidance for profit after tax for the year to DKK 9.75-10.75 billion. We expect a profit after tax at the high end of this range, which means we are set to deliver our best financial performance ever.





Nykredit maintained a strong market position with business and customer growth across the board. Nykredit Bank reported continued growth in lending to our largest Corporates & Institutions clients and a positive Wealth Management performance. I am proud that Nykredit maintains a position of strength and remains well placed to support our customers and to foster development and growth all over Denmark.





Nykredit's performance was impacted by underlying business growth; income was up almost 10% in part because of higher interest rates. H1 results were also driven by our customers' strong credit quality, and loan impairments equalled a net reversal. Furthermore, we successfully managed our own portfolios but also benefited from market tailwinds. All value adjustments have been included in the income statement.







Nykredit is owned by an association of customers, Forenet Kredit. Thanks to contributions from Forenet Kredit, we expect to give DKK 1.9 billion back to our customers this year in the form of benefits and grants that make it more affordable for customers to make green choices. It is also recommended that Nykredit distribute extraordinary dividend of DKK 1.85 billion to our owners as a consequence of Nykredit's good performance and strong capital structure.

Highlights from the H1 Interim Report 2023:

Profit after tax for H1/2023 was DKK 5,391 million.

Nykredit Bank's lending grew by 7% on H1/2022 to currently DKK 92 billion.

Totalkredit's lending was nominally DKK 875.1 billion in H1/2023 compared with DKK 877.4 billion at end-2022.

Business mortgage lending grew by 5.4% on H1/2022 to currently DKK 534.4 billion.

Assets under management in Nykredit Wealth Management were up 7% on H1/2022 to currently DKK 431 billion.

Nykredit maintains a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 19.7%.

DKK million Nykredit Group H1/ H1/ 2023 2022 Change Net interest income 6,005 5,152 853 Net fee income 1,306 1,415 -109 Wealth management income 1,197 1,171 26 Net interest from capitalisation 891 (292) 1,184 Net income relating to customer benefits programmes (215) (192) -24 Trading, investment portfolio and other income 813 (41) 855 Income 9,996 7,213 2,783 Costs 3,213 3,094 -119 Business profit before impairment charges 6,783 4,118 2,665 Impairment charges for loans and advances (115) (226) -112 Business profit 6,898 4,344 2,553 Legacy derivatives 32 670 -638 Profit before tax for the period 6,929 5,015 1,914 Tax 1,539 958 -581 Profit for the period 5,391 4,057 1,333



Contact

For further information, please contact Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, at tel +45 27 58 95 88.

Attachment