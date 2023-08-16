Weed Control Market to Hit $45.08 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR: Says, Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Weed Control Market, By Control Methods (Chemical Weed Control, Biological Weed Control, Mechanical Weed Control, Cultural Weed Control), By Application Areas (Agricultural Weed Control, Non-Agricultural Weed Control), By Target Weed Species (Broadleaf Weeds, Grass Weeds, Sedge and Rush Weeds, Aquatic Weeds), By End-Users (Farmers and Agricultural Professionals, Landscapers and Groundskeepers, Government and Municipalities, Residential Consumers), - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023–2030,” According to Coherent Market Insights, global weed control market is estimated to be valued at US$ 30.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Weed Control Market

Weed killers, also known as herbicides, are used to control undesired plants, also known as weeds. Herbicides are used to control or manipulate undesirable vegetation. Herbicides, weed killers, are used frequently in row-crop farming, where they are applied during or before planting to increase crop productivity by reducing other vegetation. They are used for the management and eradication of unwanted plants, which compete with desired plants for resources such as space, water, sunlight, and nutrients. Weeds can negatively impact the agricultural sector by reducing the productivity of crops, disrupting ecosystems, or altering the balance of native species. Thus, there is an increasing demand for weed killers or herbicides across the globe.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Weed Control Market:

Increasing adoption of modern farming practices is one of the key trends expected to propel growth of the global weed control market. For instance, precision farming, aquaponics, hydroponics, and vertical farming are just a few examples of modern farming practices that are gaining popularity among farmers. Many modern herbicides used in the agricultural sector are specifically formulated to decompose within a short period after use. Herbicides are useful as they can help control weeds in almost any stage of the plant growth, providing flexibility to the farmers. They play a vital role by assisting farmers in defending their crops against pests and illnesses. Thus, there is an increasing demand for herbicides or weed killers worldwide.

Global Weed Control Market – Drivers

Increasing demand for food to augment the market growth

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), world population is expected to grow by over a third, or 2.3 billion, between 2009 and 2050. Moreover, the global area under arable land has also decreased from 1,507,196.3 thousand hectares in 2017 to 1387172.65 thousand hectares in 2020. This means that the area of ​​food production is decreasing considerably and the demand for food is increasing rapidly. Moreover, according to FAO, the food demand in the United States is expected to increase by 50 to 90% by 2050. This in turn is expected to propel the growth of the global weed control market during the forecast period.

Weed Control Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 30.33 Bn Historical Data for: 2018 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 5.8% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 45.08 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa and Rest of Middle East Segments covered: By Control Methods: Chemical Weed Control, Biological Weed Control, Mechanical Weed Control, Cultural Weed Control

Chemical Weed Control, Biological Weed Control, Mechanical Weed Control, Cultural Weed Control By Application Areas: Agricultural Weed Control, Non-Agricultural Weed Control

Agricultural Weed Control, Non-Agricultural Weed Control By Target Weed Species: Broadleaf Weeds, Grass Weeds, Sedge and Rush Weeds, Aquatic Weeds

Broadleaf Weeds, Grass Weeds, Sedge and Rush Weeds, Aquatic Weeds By End-Users: Farmers and Agricultural Professionals, Landscapers and Groundskeepers, Government and Municipalities, Residential Consumers Companies covered: Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG (now owned by ChemChina), Corteva Agriscience, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Dow AgroSciences (part of Corteva Agriscience), UPL Limited, Adama Agricultural Solutions (part of Syngenta Group), AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Valent U.S.A. (part of Sumitomo Chemical), Isagro S.p.A., Marrone Bio Innovations, Albaugh LLC, Drexel Chemical Company Growth Drivers: Increasing Global Food Demand

Advancements in Weed Control Technologies

Expansion of Agriculture and Landscaping Industries

Growing Concerns about Invasive Species Restraints & Challenges: Herbicide Resistance

Environmental Concerns

Public Perception and Consumer Preferences

Increasing demand for herbicides to propel market growth

With the rapid growth of the agricultural industry and increasing awareness among people about the benefits of herbicides or weed killers, the use and demand for herbicides or weed killers is also increasing rapidly. In May 2023, BASF announced the launch of two new herbicides, such as Facet and Duvelon, to support rice and tea farmers safeguard their crops from invasive weeds. Facet is formulated for application in rice fields and Duvelon is formulated for tea plantations. These latest innovations offer farmers in India (one of the largest producer of both rice and tea crops) a reliable solution for weed management. This in turn is driving the market growth.

Global Weed Control Market – Restrain

Stringent rules/regulations to hamper the market growth

One of the key factors expected to hamper growth of the global weed control market is the stringent rules and regulations. The use of chemical herbicides is subject to stringent rules and regulations, which limits the availability and application of some herbicides. European Union has implemented strict regulations regarding the use of pesticides, including herbicides, to protect the environment and promote sustainable agriculture. Hence, the use/demand for alternative weed control methods, as well as integrated pest management practices, is increasing with rapid pace. Moreover, in North America, the use of chemical weed killers and herbicides is prevalent owing to the scale of farming and increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective solutions.

Global Weed Control Market – Opportunities

Rapid growth of the agriculture industry is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the global weed control market.

For instance, along with the increasing population of India, the Indian agricultural industry is also growing rapidly due to growing adoption of cutting-edge techniques. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian AgriTech sector is expected to reach around US$ 30 to 35 billion by 2025. Moreover, with the rapid growth of the agricultural and landscaping industries, the use or demand for weed control products or services is also increasing. As more land is brought under cultivation or used for landscaping purposes, the need for effective weed control products/services becomes critical to maintain the productivity and health of these areas.

Global Weed Control Market - Key Developments

In July 2022, ADAMA Ltd. announced the launch of Chrome, a ready-to-use broad spectrum weed control solution that combines three complementary Modes-of-Action in a single product that is effective for all main winter cereal crops.

In July 2022, FMC India launched Austral herbicide, a new pre-emergent herbicide for sugarcane crop. Austral herbicide provides a new level of broad-spectrum weed control in the critical growth stage of sugarcane, ensuring the strong establishment of the crop for a better yield.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global weed control market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. The global weed control market is growing rapidly in response to the growing concerns about invasive species and advancements in weed control technologies.

On the basis of Control Methods: Chemical Weed Control Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for weed control products or services across the globe.

On the basis of Application Areas: Agricultural Weed Control Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the rapid growth of the Agricultural Industry around the world.

On the basis of Target Weed Species: Grass Weeds Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to increasing population of grass weeds.

On the basis of End-Users: Farmers and Agricultural Professionals Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for weed control products or services by farmers and agricultural professionals.

On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period due to increasing demand for food, high demand for weed control products or services, and rapid growth of the Agricultural Industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global weed control market include Bayer AG, Syngenta AG FMC Corporation, BASF SE,, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm Limited, Dow AgroSciences, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Valent U.S.A., Isagro S.p.A., Marrone Bio Innovations, Albaugh LLC, UPL Limited, Drexel Chemical Company, and Adama Agricultural Solutions.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Weed Control Market, By Control Methods: Chemical Weed Control Biological Weed Control Mechanical Weed Control Cultural Weed Control

Global Weed Control Market, By Application Areas: Agricultural Weed Control Non-Agricultural Weed Control

Global Weed Control Market, By Target Weed Species: Broadleaf Weeds Grass Weeds Sedge and Rush Weeds Aquatic Weeds

Global Weed Control Market, By End User: Farmers and Agricultural Professionals Landscapers and Groundskeepers Government and Municipalities Residential Consumers

Global Weed Control Market, By Geography: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





