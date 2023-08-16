Hydrogen Market Poised to Reach $410.6 billion by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogen Market size is expected to reach USD 410.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecasted period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Hydrogen is the lightest and most abundant element in the universe. Hydrogen gas has an excellent energy carrying capacity. It can be produced in large quantities and supplied to large-scale industries for various operations. It can be produced as a principal and by-product from various primary energy sources (such as wind, solar, coal, natural gas, and nuclear). Currently, hydrogen is produced in bulk for many value-added uses and chemical substances. It delivers power for various applications, including fuel cells and combined heat and power technologies. global push to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change has led to an increased focus on clean and sustainable energy sources and drive the demand for Hydrogen Market.

Report Metric Details Hydrogen Market Size Values CAGR 7.8%

USD 410.6 billion by 2030

USD 242.7 billion in 2023 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Hydrogen Market by sector, application, and region. Geographic Regions Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Companies Covered Linde plc (Ireland), Air products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide (France), Chevron Corporation (US), Saudi Arabian Oil Co., (Saudi Arabia), Uniper SE (Germany), Worthington Industries (US), INOX India Limited (India), Cryolor (France), Pragma Industries (France), BNH Gas Tanks (India), Hexagon Purus (Norway), NPROXX (Netherlands), Oxygen Service Company, Inc. (OSC) (US), BayoTech (US), Luxfer Gas Cylinders (UK), Chart Industries (US), Quantum Fuel Systems LLC (US), AMS Composite Cylinders (UK), Weldship Corporation (US)

The generation type segment, by sector, is expected to have the largest market during the forecast period.

Based on sector, the Hydrogen Market has been segmented into generation type, storage, and transportation. The generation type segment is expected to hold largest share during the forecast period. Governments and businesses are looking at low-carbon and zero-emission options as a result of the pressing need to slow down climate change and cut greenhouse gas emissions. Since it generates no carbon dioxide when used, green hydrogen generation offers a workable answer to the problem of decarbonization. Additionally, hydrogen is used as a feedstock or process fuel by many sectors, including chemical manufacture, refineries, and the production of steel. The demand for low-carbon and green hydrogen is rising as industry work to minimize their carbon footprint.

The mobility segment, by application, is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

This report segments the Hydrogen Market based on application into three segments: energy, mobility, and chemical & refinery. The mobility segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. Owing to the rising adaption of the fuel cell electric vehicles and hydrogen fueling station. Due to the hydrogen fuel cell's electrochemical reaction only producing water vapor as a byproduct, FCEVs have zero emissions. Due to this feature, FCEVs are a desirable alternative for both consumers and governments aiming to reduce air pollution and battle climate change.

North America is expected to be the largest region in the Hydrogen Industry

North America is expected to be the largest Hydrogen Market during the forecast period. The North America region, comprising of US, Canada, and Mexico. Governments are dedicated to combating climate change and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. One important clean energy carrier that can aid in achieving carbon neutrality and promoting sustainable development is hydrogen, especially green hydrogen produced from renewable sources.

Key Market Player

Some of the major players in the Hydrogen Market are Linde plc (Ireland), Air products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide (France), Worthington Industries (US), Cryolor (France), Hexagon Purus (Norway), and NPROXX (Netherlands). The major strategies these players adopt include merger & acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and investments & expansions.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. announced that it has been chosen as the hydrogen and technology provider for Alberta's first hydrogen fuel cell passenger vehicle fleet by Edmonton International Airport. Air Products will deploy a mobile hydrogen refueler at the airport to deliver hydrogen for the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle fleet.

In July 2023, Air Liquide and KBR collaborated to provide fully integrated low-carbon ammonia solutions based on Autothermal Reforming (ATR) technology. Air Liquide is a global leader in ATR technology, which is one of the best options for large-scale production of low-carbon hydrogen (H2), which is then mixed with nitrogen (N2) to make low-carbon ammonia (NH3).

In April 2023, Linde plc has signed a long-term arrangement with Evonik, a well-known specialty chemicals firm, to supply green hydrogen. Linde will build, own, and operate a nine-megawatt alkaline electrolyzer facility on Jurong Island in Singapore under this arrangement. This plant's major output will be green hydrogen, which Evonik wants to employ in the synthesis of methionine, an essential element in animal feed.

In April 2023, Air Liquide entered into an agreement with TotalEnergies to create an equally owned joint venture to develop a network of hydrogen stations. This initiative will help facilitate access to hydrogen, enabling the development of its use for goods transportation and further strengthening the hydrogen sector.

In October 2022, Hexagon Purus and Lhyfe collaborated for the production of green and renewable hydrogen for transportation and industrial applications.

In May 2022, Air Products Inc, OQ, and ACWA Power jointly signed an agreement for the world’s largest green hydrogen-based ammonia production powered by renewable energy.

