Topline Financial Credit Union Donates Over $4,000 in Electronics to Help Young Adults Prepare for the New School Year

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , donated laptops and iPads to local non-profit Avenues for Youth to assist young adults with online access to complete their schoolwork.



TopLine donated 25 laptops and 2 iPads valued around $4,000, and these refurbished devices will be distributed to young adults in one of four Avenues for Youth programs to support learning and career development and to help find their path out of homelessness.

“Avenues for Youth is so grateful for a partner like TopLine Financial Credit Union, who has provided youth experiencing homelessness with everything from bedding to bikes and diapers to deodorant,” said Katherine Meerse, Executive Director, Avenues for Youth. “This gift of twenty-five computers and two iPads will provide further opportunities for youth to achieve education, professional, and personal dreams!”

“We are so glad our refurbished devices are going to good use to help young adults with their education and career-related goals,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, TopLine Financial Credit Union. “Supporting young adults along their learning journeys with online access is essential to their overall wellbeing.”

Since 2002, TopLine Financial Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit charitable organizations such as Avenues for Youth. In addition to the laptop and iPad donation these efforts have included drives for school supplies, personal care items and holiday gifts.

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. There are over 4,900 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of more than $781 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43e87344-3da0-4995-ac48-fd70ef6146a2