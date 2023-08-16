Perdue Farms Announces Milestones In Corporate Sustainability Journey

Salisbury, MD, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Farms announced today the release of its Fiscal Year 2023 Company Stewardship Report focusing on progress made toward fulfilling the Company’s vision to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products. This new report highlights the Company’s rich legacy of offering customers and consumers new and innovative products, advancing its industry leading-animal care program, creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace, and positively impacting our communities.

Released during the company’s 103rd year, the report notes progress made in the key areas of environment, communities, and people, and reinforces the company’s stewardship platform: We believe in responsible food and agriculture®. The report also highlights how the company’s sustainability efforts align with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“As we progress in our second century of our company’s history, we continue to face some tough challenges in our industry – from fluctuating grain markets, inflationary costs, and persistent supply chain issues. We have reinvigorated our commitment to put our people first, be best-in-class suppliers to our customers and consumers, be exceptional stewards of our animals and environment, make products that meet evolving consumer demands, and support our local communities,” said Perdue Farms CEO Kevin McAdams. “We are tremendously grateful for our more than 20,000 associates and 9,000 farmer and ranch partners for their continued dedication to helping keep our nation’s families fed, each and every day, with world-class products.”

“Since our beginning, Perdue Farms has focused on operating responsibly, rooted in our core values of quality, integrity, teamwork, and stewardship. This focus has kept us grounded and guides us in making the best decisions for all our stakeholders and the planet as we continue working toward achieving our vision ‘to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products’,” said Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue.

The report is available at www.responsiblefoodandagriculture.com and formatted to showcase report highlights for convenient web access and in an e-book format.



Here are some report highlights:

Earning Trust: Perdue Farms was named One of America’s Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek, based on trust amongst consumers, associates, and investors, and reflecting our commitment to providing our customers and consumers with premium food and agricultural products.





Through our Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach, Perdue continued to improve quality of life and building strong communities. Creating Innovative Food: The Company continued a legacy of animals raised with No Antibiotics Ever with the introduction of new products from its portfolio of brands. Our flagship PERDUE ® brand launched Flavor-Infused Chicken and Chicken Plus Snackers to meet the evolving need for convenient snaking and meal-prep occasions. Niman Ranch launched Iberian Duroc Pork and Grass-Fed Beef Programs to expand its premium consumer offerings.

Being Good Environmental Stewards : The company made progress toward achieving its environmental sustainability goals and being good stewards of the environment. Achieved 95.8 percent diversion of solid waste to landfill, exceeding its goal of 90 percent diversion. Perdue AgriBusiness launched a groundbreaking collaboration with Bayer to reduce carbon emissions and increase sustainability in the food chain.





Advancing Animal Care: The company continued its industry-leading animal care initiatives, commitment to transparency and hosted its seventh annual Animal Care Summit. Researched benefits of on-farm hatching of chicks to improve early broiler chick quality and welfare. Launched “pasture choice” research to study what plants will thrive in the pasture and, more importantly, what plants do the birds prefer. Advanced 10 new animal care initiatives to ensure continuous improvement and compliance to our current programs .

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.