Sterile Filtration Market is Expected to Reach $15.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the sterile filtration industry is poised to undergo transformative advancements driven by cutting-edge technologies and evolving regulatory standards. Innovations in filter materials, design, and manufacturing processes will enhance filtration efficiency, durability, and scalability, catering to diverse applications across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverage, and healthcare sectors. With a growing emphasis on maintaining product integrity and ensuring patient safety, the industry will see the integration of real-time monitoring and data analytics into filtration systems, enabling proactive maintenance and quality control. Moreover, sustainable practices will gain prominence, leading to the development of eco-friendly filter materials and energy-efficient filtration processes, aligning the industry with global environmental goals. As a result, the sterile filtration industry is on track to revolutionize contamination control and product quality, fostering a new era of safer and more efficient manufacturing processes across various sectors.

Sterile Filtration market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.9 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $15.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the adoption of sterile filters in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In addition the adoption of single-use devices and disposals to prevent cross-contamination is also fuelling the market growth.

Sterile Filtration Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $8.9 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $15.3 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Membrane Type, Pore Size, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increased demand for sterile water in end-use industries Key Market Drivers Growing demand for sterile filtration in pharmaceutical industry

Sterile Filtration market major players covered in the report, such as:

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

3M (US)

Parker Hannifin Crop. (US)

Porvair PLC (UK)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Donaldson Company Inc. (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Eaton (US)

GVS S.p.A (Italy)

Sterlitech Corporation (US)

Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)

Cole-Parmer Instrument LLC. (US)

Nupore Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

STARLAB International GmbH (Germany)

Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK)

AMD Manufacturing Inc. (Canada)

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Simsii, Inc. (US)

CELLTREAT Scientific Products (US)

Wyvern Scientific Inc. (Canada)

Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Filtrox AG (Switzerland)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the sterile filtration market into the following segments and subsegments:

Sterile Filtration Market, by Product

Cartridge Filters

Capsule Filters

Membranes

Syringe Filters

Bottle-top & Table-top Filtration Systems

Accessories

Sterile Filtration Market, by Membrane Type

PES

PVDF

Nylon

PTFE

MCE & CA

Other Membrane Types

Sterile Filtration Market, by Pore Size

0.2–0.22 μm

0.45 μm

0.1 μm

Sterile Filtration Market, by Application

Final Product Processing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Filtration Protein Purification Vaccine and Antibody Processing Formulation and Filling Solutions Viral Clearance

Raw Material Filtration Media Buffer Filtration Prefiltration Bioburden Testing

Cell Separation

Water Purification

Air Purification

Sterile Filtration Market, by End user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Food & Beverage Companies

CMOs & CROs

Academic & Research Laboratories

Sterile Filtration Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil RoLATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The key stakeholders in the Sterile Filtration market include:

Filter Manufacturers, Vendors, and Distributors

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Life Science Companies

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Government Organizations

Private Research Firms

Research & Development (R&D) Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations Market Research and Consulting Firms

Recent Developments:

In November 2021, Sartorius AG (Germany) launched vacuum filters for research purposes and filtration of small volumes from 50 mL to 1 L.

In March 2021, Pall Corporation (US) acquired Pall-Austar Lifesciences Limited to expand its manufacturing capacity for single-use technology in China.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Sterile Filtration Market:

Question 1. Who are the key players in the sterile filtration market?

Answer: Key players in the sterile filtration market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Crop. (US), Porvair PLC (UK), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eaton (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), Sterlitech Corporation (US), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Cole-Parmer Instrument, LLC. (US), Nupore Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), STARLAB International GmbH (Germany), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), AMD Manufacturing Inc. (Canada), Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Simsii, Inc. (US), CELLTREAT Scientific Products (US), Wyvern Scientific Inc. (Canada), Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Filtrox AG (Switzerland).

Question 2: Which product segment dominates the sterile filtration market?

Answer: The cartridge filters segment dominated the product segment of the sterile filtration market in 2022. Cartridge filters are intended for large-volume sterile filtration applications in the pharma, biopharma, and food & beverage industries. Cartridge filters are quality filters that are well-packaged and cost-efficient. Such factors are driving the segment growth.

Question 3: Which application segment of the sterile filtration market is expected to witness the highest growth?

Answer: The raw material filtration segment is expected to grow the most. This segment's rapid growth can be attributed to the growing need for sterile filtration of raw materials. These materials used in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries may contain bacteria, viruses, fungi, or other microorganisms that can cause product contamination, leading to product quality issues and safety concerns. Sterile filtration is an effective method to remove these microorganisms and ensure the safety and quality of the final product.

Question 3: Which enduser segment of the sterile filtration market is expected to dominate the market?

Answer: In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the sterile filtration market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher adoption of sterile filters by pharmaceutical companies due to the stringent regulatory scenario as compared to other end users and the increasing manufacturing of generics in developed countries

Question 4: What is the market size for the sterile filtration market?

Answer: The global sterile filtration market is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2028 from USD 8.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global sterile filtration market based on product, membrane type, pore size, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations in the market

