Great Plains Communications Announces Fiber Network Expansion to 16 Nebraska Communities

Blair, Nebraska, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 18,000+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, today announced network expansion into 16 urban and rural communities that will bring state-of-the-art fiber services to more Nebraska homes and businesses. With up to 2 Gigabit symmetrical fiber internet service, residential customers will enjoy highly reliable access to Cloud services, streaming video, gaming, working and learning from home and much more.

While GPC currently provides a complete suite of fiber enterprise services in these communities, the expansion will allow the company to serve even more businesses, allowing them to leverage fiber technology to meet their goals and grow strategically.

Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications said: “We are excited to broaden our relationships with these communities and expand our high-capacity network to provide more businesses and homes with a suite of fully scalable technology services that will meet their needs both today and in the future. Fiber drives economic development and growth opportunity, and we are honored to be providing the high-performing network and services that will help fuel progress for these growing areas of Nebraska.”

Major metropolitan areas included in the expansion plans are Gretna, additional areas of Kearney, La Vista, Papillion and Ralston. Additional communities receiving fiber expansion include Arnold, Bancroft, Crofton, Grant, Hayes Center, Hay Springs, Imperial, Wausa, Wisner, Wood Lake and Wynot. Plans call for construction to be launched in all communities by late Fall, 2023.

Once completed, available residential fiber driven products will include symmetrical internet speeds up to 2 Gigabit, GPC iTV streaming video, security, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass. Enterprise services will include symmetrical internet speeds up to 100 Gigabit, managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD WAN and Unified Communications. To ensure the highest level of reliability, all services will be monitored locally at the Great Plains Communications MEF-certified 24x7x365 Network Operations Center in Blair, Nebraska.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber services including high-speed Internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.