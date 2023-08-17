Brandon Hall Group™ Announces the Winners of the 31st annual HCM Excellence Awards®

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners of the 31st annual HCM Excellence Awards were announced in an online broadcast today. Winners can also accept their award on stage at the HCM Excellence Conference and Awards Gala in February.

“Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Award® program leader.

Submissions were entered by organizations around the world and ranged from large conglomerates to small businesses, government and non-profit organizations.

Organizations winning 12 awards or more are: Accenture, Allianz, Anglo American, Bank of America, Bayer, BTS, Capgemini, Chrysalis, Cognizant, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, EI powered by MPS, GP Strategies, HP, ICICI Lombard, Infopro Learning, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil, McKinsey & Company, Mercer, MetLife, NIIT, PepsiCo, Shell, Standard Chartered Bank, SweetRush, Tata Consultancy Services, Upside Learning Solutions and Wiley CrossKnowledge.

To view a complete list of winners, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

“Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence,” said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. “We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results.”

Excellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

Learn more about Brandon Hall Group Awards at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to governments, not-for-profits and associations.