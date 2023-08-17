Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2023 Distribution

Southfield, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.93 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2023. The distribution is payable on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2023.



Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2023, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

