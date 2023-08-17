Heidelberg Materials North America to Acquire Green Drop Rock Products

Irving, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the business of Green Drop Rock Products located in Cochrane, Alberta. Green Drop Rock Products is an independent producer of aggregates with a high-capacity plant that is well positioned to supply the Calgary market.

“The acquisition of the Green Drop Rock Products business will further strengthen our aggregates reserves in the Greater Calgary area and reinforce our integrated footprint in this attractive market,” said Oliver Patsch, President of the Northwest Region for Heidelberg Materials North America. “The assets of Green Drop Rock Products are a great addition to our existing operations in this growing part of Alberta and we look forward to welcoming their employees to our team.”

This acquisition reflects the company’s strategic plan to optimize its portfolio in core markets and strengthen its existing businesses through bolt-on acquisitions.