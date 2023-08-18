Camfil Announces National Agreement with Avendra, Strengthening HVAC Air Filter Supply Chain Services

Riverdale, NJ, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a leading global provider of clean air solutions, is pleased to announce a significant national agreement with Avendra, LLC, a renowned supply chain services company based in Rockville, MD. The agreement designates Camfil as a preferred supplier for HVAC air filters, further enhancing Avendra's commitment to delivering high-value products and exceptional customer service to its diverse clientele, primarily from the hospitality industry.

Avendra, a hospitality procurement company based in North America, serves over 16,500 customers and prioritizes partnerships with suppliers who demonstrate a track record of excellence in customer satisfaction. The collaboration with Camfil is a testament to the company's dedication to providing quality solutions to its clients.

Greg Herman, Camfil's U.S. National Accounts Manager, and Jon Holmes, Canadian National Accounts Manager, spearheaded the efforts that culminated in this exciting agreement. Their diligent work and strategic planning have solidified Camfil's position as a trusted partner for Avendra.

“Camfil is thrilled about the national agreement with Avendra, which highlights the company's commitment to providing clean air solutions of the highest quality to customers across the hospitality industryindustries,” says Greg Herman. “This collaboration with Avendra further strengthens Camfil's position as a preferred supplier in the HVAC air filter market.”

Specializing in lodging, multifamily housing, private clubs, higher education, commercial MRO, and gaming, Avendra helps its clients improve their bottom line and reputation with their own guests by providing tailored supply chain management services through decades of hospitality expertise, purchasing power, services and software.

Avendra strives to assist its clients in three main ways: by impacting their bottom line, by improving operational performance, and by enriching guest experiences. Paramount to all three of these goals is by providing services that help clients use their resources, including budget and staff time, more efficiently. Camfil provides some of the longest-lasting, most energy-efficient air filters on the market, which will benefit Avendra’s customers by reducing energy consumption and costs, reducing labor hours designated to HVAC maintenance, and reducing filter replacement costs.

“I’m very excited about the new partnership with Avendra because of the synergy we have together. From our same focus on reducing total cost of ownership by adopting innovation, to increasing labour efficiency and finally moving the needle in sustainability/ESG, I feel our future together is very bright,” says Jon Holmes, National Accounts Manager for Camfil’s Canada.

For more information about Camfil and its innovative clean air solutions, please visit www.camfil.us.

About Avendra: Avendra is North America’s leading hospitality procurement services provider. Avendra is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and has regional offices throughout North America.

About Camfil: Camfil is a global leader in clean air solutions, providing air filtration systems and services for various industries and applications. With 60 years of experience, Camfil delivers clean air solutions that improve the health, well-being, and performance of people and processes. The company's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and quality has made it the preferred choice for customers worldwide.





