Press release

August 18, 2023

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic completes acquisition of Fibron

Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) ("Hexatronic") has today, August 18, 2023, completed the previously

announced acquisition of Fibron BX, LTD (“Fibron”), a leading original equipment manufacturer within harsh environment electro-optical cables.

The acquisition was announced on June 28, 2023, and the regulatory approval required to complete the deal was received in August.

The acquisition allows for additional diversification of Hexatronic’s business and strengthens Hexatronic’s position as a comprehensive provider of high-quality umbilical products and specialty underwater cables. Fibron's diverse portfolio delivers services across sectors such as traditional energy markets including renewables (wave, tidal & wind), ROV, defense, and diving.

The acquisition has been fully financed through existing credit facilities from Danske Bank and SEB.

Gothenburg, August 18, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CEST on August 18, 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

