Fanatics Sportsbook & Cleveland Guardians Open Retail Sportsbook at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc., a global digital sports platform, opened a retail sportsbook location in partnership with the Cleveland Guardians today at Progressive Field.



"We’re very excited to partner with Fanatics Betting and Gaming to bring a retail sportsbook location, their first in Major League Baseball, outside Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland," said Cleveland Guardians Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships Ted Baugh. "This will provide our fans a very convenient in-person option to place bets."

Paul Shuey, former Cleveland Guardian pitcher, placed the ceremonial first bet at the brand new Fanatics Sportsbook at Progressive Field. Shuey, a University of North Carolina graduate and Cleveland’s first round pick in 1992 (2nd overall), placed a $20 Moneyline bet (-135) on the University of North Carolina (football) to win their home opener against University of South Carolina on Sept 2, 2023.

“This is Fanatics Betting and Gaming’s first retail sportsbook at a Major League Ballpark,” said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “We designed this location to complement our online sports betting app and usher in a brand new sports betting experience with the most rewarding online sportsbook in Ohio, allowing customers to earn up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet.”

The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available for download on iOS and Android for sports fans living and visiting the state of Ohio. The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals, an industry-leading search functionality and a curated Discover page with the sports and bets that matter most to a customer.

The Fanatics Sportsbook at Progressive Field is located outside the Right Field District Gate at the corner of Larry Doby Way and East 9th Street. The newly designed sportsbook is nearly 600 square feet and features two betting windows, 4 self-service betting kiosks and 7 TV monitors. The Fanatics Sportsbook at Progressive Field will offer legal betting markets for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, alongside tennis, soccer, golf, MMA and boxing. The development and trading of sports betting markets will be done in-house at Fanatics Betting and Gaming and supported by a number of world-class trading suppliers. Fans seeking to place an in-person bet will not require a Guardians game ticket to access the sportsbook.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming and the Cleveland Guardians believe that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of each company’s DNA. On-site staff at the Fanatics Sportsbook at Progressive Field have received responsible wagering training and can offer support services to customers when needed.

The Fanatics Sportsbook at Progressive Field will be open weekdays from 2 pm - 8 pm and weekends from 11 am - 9 pm. On game days, the Fanatics Sportsbook at Progressive Field will be open two hours prior to first pitch and stay open through the conclusion of the game.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @fanaticsbook and on Instagram @fanaticssportsbook .

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

ABOUT FANATICS BETTING AND GAMING

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming brings the most rewarding online sportsbook to fans with up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet. The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and a curated Discover page with the sports and bets that matter most to a customer. The Fanatics Sportsbook is currently available online in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee. The Fanatics Sportsbook also has two retail locations in Ohio, as well as, the only retail sportsbook inside a NFL stadium at FedExField in Maryland. The company is headquartered in New York and is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc., a global digital sports platform.

ABOUT CLEVELAND GUARDIANS

The Cleveland Guardians Baseball Club, established in 1901 as one of the four Charter members of the American League, is an organization striving to unite and inspire the City of Cleveland with the power of team. The Guardians organization has provided customer service and entertainment to over 60 million fans at Progressive Field since the gates opened in 1994.

Kevin Hennessy, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, kevin.hennessy@betfanatics.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27020ed7-4777-4662-a91d-c36f2166c3d5