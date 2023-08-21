Festi hf.: Buyback program week 33

In week 33 2023, Festi purchased in total 280.000 own shares for total amount of 54,602,500 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 33 14.ágú 14:20:51 70.000 194,25 13.597.500 33 15.ágú 12:36:06 70.000 195 13.650.000 33 16.ágú 11:20:20 30.000 195,5 5.865.000 33 16.ágú 13:39:05 40.000 196 7.840.000 33 17.ágú 13:46:42 70.000 195 13.650.000 280.000 54.602.500





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 8,388,176 own shares or 2.68% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 668,176 own shares for 128,767,365 ISK and holds today 8,668,176 own shares or 2.77% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.