BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the August 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on August 28, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on August 31, 2023.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
|Fund Name
|Fund
Ticker
|Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBH
|0.047
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBO
|0.043
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
|CDZ
|0.098
|iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
|CEW
|0.055
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLF
|0.032
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLG
|0.037
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|CPD
|0.053
|iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CUD
|0.083
|iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
|CVD
|0.073
|iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CYH
|0.077
|iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
|FIE
|0.040
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|XAGG
|0.079
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XAGG.U
|0.060
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XAGH
|0.082
|iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|XBB
|0.072
|iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCB
|0.061
|iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCBG
|0.100
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCBU
|0.117
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XCBU.U
|0.089
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDG
|0.057
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDG.U
|0.043
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDGH
|0.062
|iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDIV
|0.101
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDU
|0.053
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDU.U
|0.040
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDUH
|0.050
|iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
|XDV
|0.110
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEB
|0.050
|iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
|XEI
|0.105
|iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF
|XFLB
|0.109
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
|XFN
|0.152
|iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
|XFR
|0.084
|iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|XGB
|0.045
|iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XGGB
|0.033
|iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XHB
|0.068
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHD
|0.078
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
|XHU
|0.068
|iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHY
|0.077
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIG
|0.060
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIGS
|0.072
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|XIU
|0.245
|iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
|XLB
|0.062
|iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XPF
|0.065
|iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XQB
|0.047
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|XRE
|0.062
|iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|XSAB
|0.043
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSB
|0.058
|iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSC
|0.057
|iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSE
|0.042
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSH
|0.050
|iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSHG
|0.093
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSHU
|0.067
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XSHU.U
|0.051
|iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSI
|0.057
|iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSTB
|0.036
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSTH
|0.082
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
|XSTP
|0.087
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
|XSTP.U
|0.065
|iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XTLH
|0.086
|iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
|XTLT
|0.096
|iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)
|XTLT.U
|0.073
|iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
|XTR
|0.040
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
|XUT
|0.081
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U
Estimated August Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The August cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:
|Fund Name
|Fund
Ticker
|Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
|iShares Premium Money Market ETF
|CMR
|0.219
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about August 25, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA
About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.21 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.
Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com