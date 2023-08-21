Drone Software Market Value, Industry Growth & Market Forecast

Chicago, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Drone Software Market by Solution (Application, System), Platform (Defense & Government, Commercial, Consumer) Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source), Deployment (Onboard Drone, Ground-Based, Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2027", The drone software market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the drone software market in North America can be attributed to the increasing adoption of drones for commercial and defense applications. In recent years, drone software providers have been focusing on the development of software that are cost-effective and efficient, as, without the right software, one cannot manage a fleet of drones, perform automated BVLOS flights, or maintain the required flight data log for compliance purposes.

Canada, drones are used in diverse and risky environments to carry out atmospheric research such as weather and atmospheric gas sampling; emergency & disaster monitoring; cartography & mapping; agricultural spraying; and promotion & advertising. They are also used for oceanographic research; geophysical research; mineral exploration; imaging spectrometry; telecommunication relay platforms; reconnaissance activities; traffic & accident surveillance; search & rescue operations; aerial photography; weather reconnaissance; and flight research; along with surveying and inspecting remote power lines and pipelines.

Scope of the Drone Software Market Report

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 5.1 Billion Projected Market Size USD 11.2 Billion CAGR 17.1% Market size available for years 2019-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

Key Market Players in Drone Software Market

MDJI (China),

ESRI (US),

Pix4D SA (Switzerland),

DroneDeploy Inc. (US),

PrecisionHawk, Inc. (US).

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Drone Software Market Trends, Market Value, Market Forecast, Market Growth"­­­­­­­­

238 – Tables

66 – Figures

307 – Pages

Drone software Market Dynamics:

How growth of Infrastructure Inspection affect the drone softtware companies?

Inspection is becoming an important part of the UAS industry. Drone pilots primarily use cameras to visually inspect the equipment, but photogrammetry software assists in the inspection. On a small scale, drones can help create a detailed map of a roof, and RGB and IR sensors can help to detect areas with leaks or poor insulation coverage. On a bigger scale, for example, the energy industry can use aerial maps to inspect solar farms, spotting problem spots in the solar panels with the aid of infrared imagery. The photogrammetry software uses node points to map the area, which is then developed into a 3D model using the software.

How is increasing use of drone a concern for cyber security?

The illegal usage of drones has become a squeezing security worry across the world. Cybercriminals and other activists are embracing drone innovation and growing newly refined manners to perpetrate wrongdoing and psychological oppression. The utilization of drones for hostile reconnaissance has increased. These drones may also be adapted to carry Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Drones outfitted with unique hardware and software may likewise be utilized to introduce noxious malware on frameworks or upset framework’s activities, especially gadgets that are vulnerable to wireless protocols like Bluetooth.

What opportunity can drone as airborne communication nodes bring in military missions?

Besides being sensor and shooter platforms, drones can also act as airborne communications nodes, similar to satellites, offering mobile network coverage for maneuvering military forces. This frees up manned systems to focus on higher-value missions while still providing a cost-effective way to maintain secure communications.

Drones will follow the paradigm change toward a network-centric warfare concept, seamlessly integrating into all three main areas of defense systems: sensor, shooter, and C2 network. By providing platforms for deploying sensors, weapons, and communications architecture, drones can enable the force commander to see first, understand first, act first, and finish decisively.

How stringent government regulations and lack of air traffic management challenges the drone software market?

Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) flight operations involve high-risk air travel, especially beyond the visual line of sight. Their operations over long distances increase the probability of accidents, property damage, and economic losses for companies. Hence, several countries have stringent regulations for the deployment of UAVs near airports, international borders, government buildings, no-fly zone areas, and temporary flight restriction areas due to a lack of air traffic management as well as safety and security issues. For instance, according to the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) of the US, the use of drones in civil airspace is one of the major challenges faced by the aviation industry of the country. Presently, drones are prohibited from flying in civil airspace except for certain drone software companies that have received exemptions to conduct tests and carry out demonstration flights.

