Major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 22/2023 - AUGUST 21, 2023



According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from Invesco Ltd., on changes in Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiaries’ holding of shares and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on August 17, 2023, cf. the attached.

For further information on this announcement:

Investor and Media Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45

