Dental Chair Market to Hit $3,047.1 million by 2030: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental chair market was valued at US$ 2,069.9 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 3,047.1 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2030, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. A dental chair, also called a patient chair or treatment chair, is a specially designed medical device used to support the patient's body when a dental procedure is being performed on them. It is crucial to a positive experience for both patients and practitioners. A dental chair is used in dental offices and clinics to provide a comfortable and adjustable seating arrangement for patients during a dental procedure and examination. It plays a crucial role in maintaining the patient's comfort and allowing the dentist easy access to the patient's oral cavity. Dental chairs are used in a wide variety of dental procedures such as endodontic procedures, aesthetic dentistry, orthodontic applications, and other dental procedures. Thus, there is an increasing demand for dental chairs.



Key Market Takeaways:

Global dental chair market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0 % over the forecast period. The dental chair market is growing rapidly in response to the growing geriatric population and rise in medical tourism in developing countries.

On the basis of Type: Ceiling-Mounted Design Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in burden of oral disorders and rising adoption of ceiling-mounted chairs across the globe.

On the basis of Product: Powered Dental Chairs Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced dental chairs worldwide.

On the basis of Component: Dental Cuspidor Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing number of dental procedures.

On the basis of Application: Examination Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing prevalence of oral health disorders.

On the basis of End User: Dental Clinics Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics or facilities.

On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, growing number of dental procedures, and increasing number of dental clinics or facilities in the region.



Read full market research report, "Dental Chair Market, By Type (Ceiling-mounted Design, Mobile-independent Design, and Dental Chair-mounted Design), By Product (Non-powered Dental Chairs and Powered Dental Chairs), By Application (Surgery, Examination, Orthodontic Applications, and Other Applications), and By Geography, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030", published by Coherent Market Insights.

Dental Chair Market Key Trends and Analysis:

Increasing awareness among people is one of the key trends expected to propel the growth of the global dental chair market. For instance, oral hygiene is important to an individual's overall health and well-being. Studies have also shown that untreated oral or dental diseases can increase the risk of adverse health conditions. Thus, oral hygiene is essential for improving oral health and overall well-being. Moreover, with the increasing awareness among people, growing geriatric population, and increase in focus on oral health, the use or demand for dental chairs is also increasing with the rapid pace and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Dental Chair Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 2,165.5 million Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Dental Chair Market Drivers:

With the increasing number of dental clinics or facilities around the world, the use and demand for dental chairs is also increasing rapidly. For instance, in June 2022, Apollo Dental, a subsidiary of the Apollo Hospitals Group and one of India's fastest growing chains of dental clinics, announced the launch of its 110th dental clinic or facility at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, India. With the mission to bring affordable and the world class dental services to India, Apollo Dental Clinics are currently present in 21 cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru. Apollo Dental will also provide patients the opportunity to utilize a unique AI assisted feature on WhatsApp.

Dental Chair Market Opportunities:

With the rise in burden of oral health disorders and increasing number of dental clinics or facilities, the demand for dental chairs is also increasing with the rapid pace. In June 2023, A-dec announced the launch of its first-ever digitally connected delivery systems: A-dec 500 Pro (a dental chair) and A-dec 300 Pro platforms (a delivery system). All new 311, 411, and 511 chairs, in addition to the A-dec 500 assistant’s line, are fully A-dec+ compatible, accepting software updates while offering the benefits of a connected platform. As technology advances, A-dec+ software updates will enable A-dec equipment to evolve. This in turn is driving the market growth.

Dental Chair Market Key Developments:

In April 2023, Emirates Health Services (EHS) launched a mobile, foldable dental clinic to provide at-home services for patients when in-person visits are off-limit owing to the certain medical and physical conditions. The mobile, foldable clinic will provide cutting-edge services to all segments of the society, thus improving health system efficiency and providing high-quality health care in a patient-centered, conditions-sensitive, and privacy-respecting manner.

In June 2022, Oral-B and Straumann teamed up to increase importance of prevention in periodontal and peri-implant health. The alliance will set new standards in quality science education for dental professionals and help their patients achieve better long-term outcomes.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Dental Chair Market, By Type: Ceiling-mounted Design Mobile-independent Design Dental Chair-mounted Design

Global Dental Chair Market, By Product: Non-powered Dental Chairs Powered Dental Chairs

Global Dental Chair Market, By Component: Dental Cuspidor Dental Chair Handpiece Other Components

Global Dental Chair Market, By Application: Surgery Examination Orthodontic Applications Other Applications

Global Dental Chair Market, By End User: Hospitals Dental Clinics Research & Academic Institutes

Global Dental Chair Market, By Geography: North America

U.S. Canada Europe

Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles: XO CARE A/S A-dec Inc. Planmeca Oy Midmark Corporation DentalEZ, Inc. Institut Straumann AG Dentsply Sirona Inc. Danaher Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V. Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc.





Dental air polishing unit market, By Product Type (Table Top Air Polishing Unit and Hand Held Air Polishing Unit (Cord and Cordless), By Application (Periodontitis, Whitening, Cleaning, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) -Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

Implant & Prosthesis Fastener Market, By Type (Stainless Steel, Titanium, Bioabsorbable, and Others), By Application (Dental, Spinal, Orthopedic, and Facial), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

Restorative Dentistry Market, By Product Type (Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics, and Restorative Equipment), By End User (Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Labs, and Research & Teaching Institutes), And By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

