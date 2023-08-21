Notified’s GlobeNewswire Wins Multiple Awards for Commitment to AI Innovation and Excellence in Customer Service

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally-trusted technology partner for public relations, investor relations, and marketing professionals, today announced that GlobeNewswire has been named “Best Press Release Distribution Company” by the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and that its AI press release generator has been named a “PR Innovation of the Year” Gold Stevie® winner, by the 2023 Stevie American Business Awards®.



GlobeNewswire distributes press releases and multimedia content on behalf of thousands of customers every year, including growing businesses, agencies, non-profits, and many of the world’s largest public companies. Its highly skilled editorial team offers 24/7/365 support–meeting customers’ intricate challenges with speed and accuracy and bringing peace of mind when distributing essential and complex communications to stakeholders.

Honored for its continuous dedication to AI innovation and excellence in customer service, GlobeNewswire has received the following industry accolades in 2023:

“Best Press Release Distribution Company,” MarTech Breakthrough Awards: This awards program honors leading companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries – and has selected GlobeNewswire based on the company’s market-leading excellence in customer service and ongoing development of its transformative AI-powered solutions.

"PR Innovation of the Year," Gold Stevie® Winner, Stevie American Business Awards®: Recognizes the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide and has honored GlobeNewswire as a Gold Stevie® winner – the highest awards honor – for the launch of the company's first-of-its-kind AI-powered press release generator, designed to develop strategic and accurate content quickly, efficiently, and securely.

“GlobeNewswire is leading the way in customer service, AI innovation and distribution capabilities – and we’re proud to be trusted by our agency and in-house customers as a critical communications partner,” said Nimesh Davé, President, Notified. “We’re honored to be recognized for our continued AI ingenuity, excellence in service, and intelligent, all-in-one platform – powering how today’s communicators tell their stories.”

Following the launch of GlobeNewswire’s AI-powered press release generator in March of 2023, the company recently announced that it has filed a patent for its Smart Press Release Solutions – including expanded tools for content optimization, a grading system to predict success rates, recommended distribution options and predicted media engagement. Using AI and historical engagement data, Notified’s Smart Press Release Solutions will help public relations professionals save time, while dramatically improving content effectiveness – advancing the company’s mission to provide the most advanced AI-powered tools to drive efficiency for today’s PR professionals.

“GlobeNewswire’s exceptional service paired with their transformative AI-powered solutions establishes the press release distribution solution as a pioneering innovator and true industry leader in the MarTech industry,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “GlobeNewswire is a highly-trusted communications tool and leader in communications technology across all industries, prioritizing market-leading customer-service and pioneering first-of-their kind solutions that are empowering today’s communicators and marketers. We are thrilled to recognize Notified’s GlobeNewswire with a well-deserved 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award.”

About Notified

Notified is committed to making it easy for brands to create and share powerful stories with the world. Our suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and our dedicated customer service team are relied upon by more than 10,000 global customers, from growing businesses and public companies to some of the world’s most recognizable brands.

Notified’s solutions help businesses effectively share and amplify their stories—to customers, investors, employees and the media. From press release distribution via GlobeNewswire to earnings calls, IR websites, social listening, media engagement tools, webinars and virtual events, Notified has you covered. Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Notified is headquartered in New York, N.Y.

Learn more at www.notified.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or our Blog.