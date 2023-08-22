KFC Canada Offers a Heartfelt Apology to All Utensils Left Behind By Its Craveable, Finger Lickin’ Good Food

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1952, KFC has long reigned as the indulgent favorite amongst chicken lovers worldwide. From their crispy, mouth-watering fried chicken to their newest sensation, Seasoned Fries, the iconic brand’s Finger Lickin’ Good food has remained a hit with everyone. Everyone, that is, except the utensils left behind.



So, the unapologetically bold KFC Canada, is issuing a rare, heartfelt apology with a new brand campaign that says, quite simply, “Sorry, Utensils, It’s Finger Lickin’ Good.”

Helmed by standout music and commercial director Henry Scholfield and set to the tune of Air Supply’s incomparable hit “All Out of Love,” the new 360 campaign showcases some of the brand’s most enduring fan favorites that have largely kept forks and spoons in the utensils drawer. Between their iconic bucket of Fried Chicken, 100% Canadian, white meat fried chicken tenders, right down to their world-famous gravy, “Sorry, Utensils” demonstrates to all audiences how high-quality chicken is always within reach—literally.





But while KFC certainly feels a little bad for the utensils collecting dust, they make no apologies for cooking up delicious food that’s craved by millions. In fact, the new work doubles as a celebration of KFC’s immovable place in culture, from feeding the everyday hangout to being the star of the family dinner table.

“KFC has been about cooking and serving the world’s best tasting fried chicken from day one, and our incredible taste continues to be what sets us apart around the world,” says Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “You can’t help but go all in and dig in, no utensils needed, with food so good you can’t help but lick your fingers. This is so much part of our DNA, it inspired our tagline of ‘Finger Lickin’ Good.’”

KFC’s apology tour kicks off with a hero film and continues with print, social and OOH.

“It’s Finger Lickin’ Good is one of the most famous taglines in the world, which is exciting because it’s so iconic but also a bit intimidating because there have been decades of great ads that have already used it.” says Joel Holtby, Co-Founder of Courage. “With this campaign I hope we found a way to bring this very familiar tagline to life in a way that feels fresh and unexpected.”

Added Bond-Debicki: “Whilst our taste leadership hasn’t changed, we offer modern ways to satisfy your KFC craving – from our classic Chicken, to Sandwiches, and Wraps, and we wanted to showcase this throughout the creative.”

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca.

