ZeroFox Named to the Enterprise Security Tech 2023 Cyber Top 20 Awards List

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, today announced that it has been named to the Enterprise Security Tech 2023 Cyber Top 20 awards list .



The Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Top 20 awards list recognizes the top cybersecurity companies providing the most value to the market based on technical product/service innovation, industry analyst recognition, customer testimony, diversity and inclusion initiatives, talent development initiatives, and giving back to the cyber community.

In FY23, ZeroFox achieved record ARR, subscription customers, and global employee count. The past year was a banner year for ZeroFox, as the first and only cybersecurity company to go public – with the combination of ZeroFox and IDX creating the only public company solely focused on addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats, pre and post breach.

IDX isn’t the only company ZeroFox acquired in the year. In April 2023, ZeroFox acquired LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., a leader in external attack surface management and global threat intelligence. Together with LookingGlass, ZeroFox provides world-class visibility into external attack surface assets and vulnerabilities, including improved actionable intelligence to disrupt emergent threats.

In addition to these notable acquisitions, the year has been marked by technological innovations in AI, a partnership with Google Web Risk to eradicate phishing sites, enhanced executive protection capabilities, and more.

“The attack surface for modern enterprise extends across the entire internet, requiring enterprise protection for threats outside of their own perimeter,” said James C. Foster, Chairman and CEO of ZeroFox. “We’re thrilled to be recognized for our artificial intelligence and innovation we bring to the external cybersecurity market as part of the never-ending battle to make the internet safer for our customers.”

“Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving battle, where the enemy constantly seeks new avenues to breach our defenses. To secure our digital world, relentless innovation is not an option; it's an imperative,” said Jack Campbell, Editor, Enterprise Security Tech. “Only through continuous advancement can we stay ahead of threats, safeguarding data. We’re honored to be able to recognize these leaders for the advancement that they are bringing to the market and their contributions to the fight against cyber threats.”

For more information about the Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Top 20 List, please visit this page .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Media Inquiries

Maisie Guzi, ZeroFox

press@zerofox.com

Investor Relations

Todd Weller, ZeroFox

investor@zerofox.com