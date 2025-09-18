ZeroFox Partners with Swisscom to Advance Digital Risk Protection in Switzerland

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox, the leader in digital risk protection, today has announced a strategic partnership with Swisscom , Switzerland’s leading ICT company, to deliver an intelligence-driven managed security solution tailored for Swisscom’s clients.

Switzerland’s ICT sector is facing a sharp rise in cyber threats, while a shortage of skilled professionals compounds the challenge. These escalating threats place particular strain on Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs), which often lack the expertise and resources to defend themselves effectively. Managed security service providers (MSSPs) have become vital, delivering 24/7 monitoring, rapid incident response, and threat intelligence at scale, enabling SMBs to access enterprise-grade protection without the capital and operational burden of large in-house teams.

“As cyber threats intensified across Switzerland, it was important to find a partner with proven resilience in this environment. ZeroFox’s strong track record in digital risk protection, paired with their advanced technology and global intelligence network, made them the clear choice. Together, we can deliver Swiss businesses the timely insights and real-time defenses they need to stay ahead of increasingly complex attacks,” said Daniel Weursch, Product Portfolio Manager Security TDR at Swisscom.

Through an exclusive MSSP model, Swisscom will integrate ZeroFox’s digital risk protection technologies into its existing Threat Detection & Response (TDR) platform, providing Swiss businesses with a comprehensive, proactive defense against evolving cyber threats. The partnership will offer Swisscom clients the following core capabilities:

Managed Protection: Secure brands, executives, domains, and data from phishing, credential theft, and impersonation.

Threat Intelligence: Access global, actionable insights tailored to client-specific needs.

Adversary Disruption: Dismantle attacker infrastructure, remediate active threats, and defend against future attacks.



“This partnership is a key milestone in ZeroFox’s European growth strategy and underscores the confidence Swisscom has in our expertise. By bringing our global threat intelligence and managed protection services together with Swisscom’s deep local presence, we’re strengthening the ability of Swiss organizations to anticipate and counter the next wave of cyber threats. The result is a proactive, market-tailored solution that sets a new standard for digital resilience in Switzerland,” said Sutvinder Basra, VP European Sales at ZeroFox.

To learn more about Zero’s Digital Risk Protection services and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.zerofox.com/glossary/digital-risk-protection/

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in digital risk protection, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

About Swisscom

Swisscom is the leading ICT company in Switzerland. The company offers mobile, Internet and TV, as well as comprehensive IT and digital services to private and business customers. Swisscom is the most sustainable telecommunications company in the world and is 51% owned by the Swiss Confederation.

