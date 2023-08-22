Check Point Software Chooses Verifone’s Payment Acceptance Monetization Platform for Global Sales of Its Training Courses

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, the payments architect shaping ecosystems for online and in-person experiences, today announces that Check Point Software Technologies, a global leading provider of cyber security solutions, has selected its monetization platform (known as 2Checkout) for global online sales of its Training Certifications division. Training Certifications will now leverage Verifone’s reseller solution to enter new markets and sell its courses and accreditations to corporate enterprises, governments, and consumers across the world.

The new deal marks another successful touchpoint in the partnership between the cyber security solutions provider and the fintech leader, which started off in 2020. At that point, Check Point opted for the monetization platform for its ZoneAlarm endpoint security and privacy suites for devices. A year later, the provider’s Cyberpark division, a platform specialized in innovative cyber security training challenges and gaming, also deployed the all-in-one monetization platform to enable digital sales to global audiences.

Verifone’s platform enables Training Certifications to optimize cross-border scaling to reach new partners and prospects, while also outsourcing back-office operations like payment method localization, checkout optimization, local tax calculation and remittance, invoicing and billing. The all-in-one monetization platform’s advanced reporting and monitoring capabilities also now fuel the cyber security expert’s operations with business intelligence to unlock new growth opportunities. In addition, Verifone’s Affiliate Network, one of the world’s leading affiliate platforms for digital good sales, is part of the new deal too. All affiliates and publishers can become a Check Point affiliate partner through the fintech leader’s affiliate network.

Publishers looking to become an affiliate partner for the security provider on the Verifone Affiliate Network can benefit through the end of September from a special offer Training Certificates is offering to their audiences. By advertising the trainings along with the promotional code MIND1, visitors who purchase Check Point’s security trainings through affiliate links will be offered a 25% discount on their globally acclaimed security modules.

“As a leader in the cyber security solution space, we were interested in a payments partner with a strong global footprint, and a full commerce stack to drive Training Certificates objectives. Verifone’s monetization platform was the best fitting choice in this context, given our experience scaling together in the past years. The versatile out-of-the-box monetization capabilities and new revenue channels allow us to focus on business development and product innovation, while the relationship with their commerce expert’s teams has a positive impact in securing day-to-day operations and long-term growth plans,” said Shay Solomon, Global Director of Cybersecurity and Business Development at Check Point.

“One of the greatest motivators in our line of business is developing long-standing relationships with partners like Check Point. Having the opportunity to be by their side on this growth and innovation journey is a source of pride and inspiration. Verifone solutions support the objectives of digital businesses with a full suite of cross-border commerce capabilities, which makes our platform an easy choice for innovators like Check Point,” said Octavian Brezoi, Head of Digital Sales EMEA at Verifone.

