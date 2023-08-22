Upgrade Your Workplace with New Canon Black & White, Wireless, Auto 2-Sided Functionality Laser Printers

Melville, NY, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated to providing high quality, fast print speeds, and a user-friendly experience for small businesses and small offices, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce two new black-and-white, wireless, laser printers, upgrading the imageCLASS product line. The new models include:

imageCLASS LBP247dw Offers a print speed of 42 pages per minute (PPM) and a customizable 5” touchscreen for superb usability.

imageCLASS LBP246dw Print-only Offers a print speed of 42 PPM and a 5-line user interface.



The new imageCLASS printers can benefit users who do not require copying, scanning, or faxing functionality, and instead prefer a dependable black-and-white printer that fits neatly on a desk or table for their everyday business needs. The printers can enhance efficiency and productivity for hybrid and remote workers, and small businesses, as they are able to print their first page in just over five seconds – a faster first-page-out time when compared to competitors in the same class1. Other key features of the products include:

Productivity

Both the LBP247dw and the LBP246dw printers allow for automatic printing on both sides of a document

Both models can print up to 3,000 pages with replacement Toner 070 or up to 10,200 pages with optional High-Capacity Toner 070 H(sold separately).

Purchase Protection

The LBP240 series offer a 1-year limited warranty, designed to enhance peace of mind.

Toner Delivery

Canon offers the optional Auto Replenishment Service2, which enables the printer as a smart device for just-in-time toner management and can allow customers to save time by not having to place emergency toner replacement orders.

Connectivity

Connecting to a Wi-Fi® network is much easier than with the predecessor models to these printers.3

Canon PRINT Business App provides users with easy mobile print applications.

Pricing and Availability

The imageCLASS LBP247dw and LBP246dw printers are sold through the Canon Online Store and select retailers and resellers for an estimated retail price of $349 and $299, respectively.4

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://usa.canon.com.

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1As of April 27, 2023 based on Canon’s review of all competitor websites.

2See website for more details.

3Wireless printing requires a working network with wireless 802.11b/g/n capability, operating at 2.4GHz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network client.

4Prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

