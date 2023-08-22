Jellystone Park Locations Offer Weekends Packed With Fall and Pre-Halloween Fun

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most anticipated times of year at many Jellystone Park locations are the weeks leading up to Halloween.



That’s when the Yogi Bear-themed parks offer a variety of fall and pre-Halloween activities that include everything from bobbing for apples to making scarecrows to competing to see who can create the scariest campsite.



“Many locations offer haunted wagon rides, haunted trails, and spooky barns or pavilions. Some even have their own corn mazes,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Camp Jellystone, which franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park locations across North America.



Here’s a sampling of some of the activities planned this fall at Jellystone Park locations across the country:

— Asheboro, North Carolina: This location will have four consecutive Halloween-themed weekends beginning Oct. 6-8. Activities will include carnival games, pumpkin hunts, costume parades, trick-or-treating, laser tag, and Saturday night dance parties.

— Big Prairie, Ohio: This location’s fall activities include an “Apple Dumpling Weekend” Sept. 23-25 with a kiddie tractor pull, horse-drawn buggy rides, and an eight-acre corn maze.



— Brandon, South Dakota: This location has three Halloween-themed weekends beginning Sept. 15-17 with a magic pumpkin patch, crafts, costume and campsite decorating contests, trick-or-treating, and a seven-acre corn maze.



— Bremen, Georgia: This location will have five consecutive Halloween-themed weekends starting Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Activities include crafts, pumpkin carving, costume contests, campsite and cabin decorating contests, and trick-or-treating.



— Caledonia, Wisconsin: This location has five consecutive Halloween-themed weekends beginning Sept. 8-10. While a costume parade, campsite decorating contest, trick-or-treating, and a haunted trail are planned for each weekend, other activities vary. The weekend of Sept. 15-17 includes games of wrap the mummy and pumpkin chucking, while the weekend of Sept. 22-24 includes games of “Fun Factor,” roll a Frankenstein, and a Halloween feel box. The weekend of Sept. 29-Oct. 1 has a zombie theme with games of zombie doctor and zombie brain relay. That weekend also includes a pet costume parade. The weekend of Oct. 6-8 includes Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) crafts and activities. Kids can enjoy creating a sugar skull mask, make a Day of the Dead marshmallow skull, participate in a Mexican hat dance, a sugar skull relay race, and compete to put the head back on the skeleton.



— Carsonville, Michigan: This location has Halloween-themed weekends on Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15 with crafts, pumpkin carving, costume contests, campsite and cabin decorating contests, and trick-or-treating.

— Fredericksburg, Texas: Four Halloween-themed weekends will occur at this location beginning Oct. 6-8. Activities include magic pumpkin seeds, pumpkin painting, costume and campsite decorating contests, and trick-or-treating.



— Horn Lake, Mississippi: Four Halloween-themed weekends begin at this location on Oct. 6-8. Activities include campsite decorating, costume contests, trick-or-treating, and a haunted house.

— Grayling, Michigan: This location will have an “All Things Apples” weekend Sept. 8-10 with an applesauce eating contest, an apple smear game, apple artwork, apple trivia and, of course, caramel apples. Three consecutive Halloween-themed weekends begin Sept. 22-24 with a pumpkin patch, a campsite decorating contest, and a dance party. The weekend of Sept. 29-Oct. 1 will include Halloween crafts, scarecrow decorating, and a costume contest. The weekend of Oct. 6-8 will include a pumpkin carving contest, a spooky movie, and a trail of terror.

— Harrisville, Pennsylvania: This location celebrates fall with a talent show Sept. 8-10 followed by six consecutive Halloween-themed weekends with crafts and games each weekend. The park’s haunted pavilion opens the weekend of Oct. 6-8.

— Hocking Hills, Ohio: This location is hosting a “Route Riders Weekend and Boo Boo Birthday Celebration” Sept. 8-10. Motorcyclists are invited to stay at the park and to ride the beautiful routes surrounding the campground, including the "Windy 9," a series of nine motorcycle routes with lots of curves and elevation changes. A birthday party for Boo Boo will take place on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9. Four consecutive Halloween-themed weekends begin Sept. 22-24 with a magic pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, a campsite decorating contest, and trick-or-treating. The weekend of Oct. 6-8 will also include the park’s 18th annual “Hog Roast” and karaoke on Saturday night.



— Horn Lake, Mississippi: This location offers four consecutive Halloween-themed weekends beginning Oct. 6-7. Activities include campsite decorating, costume contests, and a haunted house.



— Lincoln, Delaware: This location will have a “Fall Fest” Sept. 22-24 with apple bobbing, pumpkin decorating, an apple cider social, and wagon rides. Six Halloween-themed weekends begin with a not-so-scary weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 1 featuring a magic pumpkin patch, crafts, wagon rides, and trick-or-treating. Subsequent weekends include pumpkin decorating and a haunted barn. A blacklight costume dance will be held the weekend of Oct. 20-22.



— Lodi, California: This location has six consecutive Halloween-themed weekends beginning Sept. 22-24. Activities include a magic pumpkin patch, campsite decorating contest, costume contests, and trick-or-treating.



— Monroe City, Missouri: This location will offer five consecutive Halloween-themed weekends beginning Sept. 29-Oct. 1. In addition to Halloween-themed crafts, there will be pumpkin carving, costume contests, campsite/cabin decorating contests, and trick-or-treating.



— Mill Run, Pennsylvania: This location will offer three scary Halloween-themed weekends beginning Sept. 22-24 followed by two not-so-scary Halloween weekends for the little ones beginning Oct. 6-8. Scary weekend activities include a magical pumpkin ride, a costume parade, trick-or-treating, and a haunted wagon ride. Guests are warned to prepare for ghosts and goblins and to prepare to be scared. The not-so-scary Halloween weekends include a magical pumpkin ride, Halloween games, a costume parade, trick-or-treating, and a spooky dance party.



— Pelahatchie, Mississippi: This location is planning five consecutive Halloween-themed weekends beginning Sept. 29-Oct. 1 with crafts, pumpkin carving, costume contests, campsite and cabin decorating contests, and trick-or-treating.

— South Haven, Michigan: This location has a “Fall Festival” weekend Sept. 8-10 with a scarecrow decorating contest, a bale of hay throwing contest, and a scarecrow family relay race in which participants dress up like scarecrows. There will also be a pie eating contest and a corn maze. The park’s on-site cafe will also offer pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider donuts. This park will also feature seven consecutive Halloween-themed weekends beginning Sept. 15-17. Activities will include pumpkin decorating and carving, scarecrow decorating, campsite decorating, all age and pet costume contests, a “Lucky Pumpkin Patch,” a corn maze, trick-or-treating, and a Halloween dance party. The location will also offer either a haunted house or a haunted campground. Guests will find out when they get there!



— Tyler, Texas: This location has six consecutive Halloween-themed weekends beginning Sept. 22-24. Activities will include a magic pumpkin patch, campsite decorating, costume contests, and trick-or-treating.

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 150 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

