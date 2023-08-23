Spotlight on WAGO's Power Distribution Terminal Blocks at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for WAGO, now offers TOPJOB® Distribution Terminal Blocks as part of its full line of WAGO terminal blocks.

The push-button and open tool slot design makes these compact (9mm or 3/8” wide) terminal blocks easy to use. Open tool slot keeps actuation tool in place so wires can be prepared for hands-free assembly. Intuitive operation further assisted by high-visibility orange push-button where the operating tool is applied.

CAGE CLAMP® feature speeds up assembly by allowing solid and ferruled conductors to be pushed-in during wiring. Jumper retention spring ensures contact integrity while maintaining vibration resistance.

Applications for the WAGO TOPJOB® Distribution Terminal Blocks include building automation, HVAC equipment, and electrical railway applications.

To learn more about WAGO terminal blocks and to view available inventory, please visit Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management, and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.



About WAGO

WAGO is a global leader of spring pressure electrical interconnect and automation solutions, with innovative products for the packaging, transportation, process, industrial and building automation markets. Among WAGO’s many innovations are wire and splicing connectors, which provide fast, maintenance-free installation in numerous interconnect applications.

Attachment