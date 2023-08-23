China Essential Oils Market Size Will Expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2027

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "China Essential Oils Market by Product Type, Application (Food & beverages, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Aromatherapy, Home Care, and Health Care), Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Spices, Flowers), Method of Extraction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by MarketsandMarkets, China Essential Oils Market to Grow at a CAGR 10.9% from 2022 to 2027.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119674487

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) drives growth in China's essential oils market

The essential oils market in China has experienced significant growth due to the profound influence of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) on Chinese culture and healthcare practices. TCM places a strong emphasis on natural remedies and holistic approaches to well-being, making essential oils a valuable component of traditional healing practices. In China, essential oils are widely used in TCM treatments such as acupuncture, massage, and herbal medicine. They are believed to have therapeutic properties that can promote health and balance in the body. For instance, essential oils such as lavender and peppermint are commonly used in TCM massage therapy to relax muscles, relieve pain, and improve circulation.

Furthermore, the acceptance and recognition of TCM principles by the Chinese population have led to an increased demand for essential oils. Consumers in China actively seek out essential oils for their potential therapeutic benefits and overall wellness benefits. They integrate essential oils into their daily routines through practices such as aromatherapy, inhalation, and topical applications. For instance, individuals may use essential oils like eucalyptus or tea tree oil for respiratory support or citrus oils for mood enhancement. The cultural connection and belief in the effectiveness of TCM have contributed to the growth of the essential oils market in China. The demand for high-quality essential oils continues to rise as more consumers embrace TCM and its holistic approach to health. This trend has created opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the essential oils industry to cater to the specific needs and preferences of the Chinese market.

Inquiry before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=119674487

List of Market Players in Essential Oils Industry:

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

DSM (Netherlands)

Givaudan (Switzerland)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Symrise (Germany)

Robertet SA (France)

MANE (France)

NOW Foods (US)

Key points about the essential oils market in the China include:

Rapid Growth: The essential oils market in China has experienced rapid growth over the past few years. The increasing awareness of aromatherapy, wellness trends, and traditional Chinese medicine practices has contributed to the market's expansion.

Health and Wellness Trend: China's growing middle class is showing a strong interest in health and wellness products. Essential oils are seen as a natural and holistic approach to self-care, aligning with the trend of seeking alternative and preventative health solutions.

E-Commerce Dominance: E-commerce platforms, particularly popular ones like Alibaba's Tmall and JD.com, play a significant role in the distribution of essential oils. Consumers appreciate the convenience of online shopping and access to a wide range of products.

Local and Global Brands: Both domestic and international essential oil brands are competing in the Chinese market. International brands often emphasize their quality standards and certifications to gain the trust of Chinese consumers, while local brands focus on catering to specific preferences and traditional remedies.

Regulation and Safety Concerns: Chinese authorities have increased regulations on essential oil products to ensure their safety and quality. This is partly due to concerns about counterfeit or adulterated products. Consumers are becoming more cautious and selective when purchasing essential oils.

Cultural and Traditional Use: Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has a long history of using plant-based remedies, which aligns with the use of essential oils. Consumers in China often seek out oils that have specific health benefits according to TCM principles.

Popular Scents: Scents that resonate with Chinese cultural preferences tend to perform well in the market. Floral scents like lavender, rose, and jasmine are popular, as are citrus and herbal scents.

Urbanization and Stress Relief: The fast-paced urban lifestyle has led to a demand for products that alleviate stress and promote relaxation. Essential oils are marketed as tools for stress relief and relaxation, which resonates with the urban population.

Educational Efforts: Brands and industry players are investing in educational efforts to inform consumers about the proper usage and benefits of essential oils. This helps build consumer trust and encourages responsible usage.

Diverse Applications: Essential oils are used for various purposes in China, including aromatherapy, massage, skincare, and even household cleaning. This versatility contributes to their popularity and market growth.

See Also:

Germany Essential Oils Market

France Essential Oils Market

UK Essential Oils Market

Japan Essential Oils Market

US Essential Oils Market