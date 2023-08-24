Hydreight Announces Nationwide Expansion of Doctor Network to Meet Demand Across All 50 US States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: NURS )( OTCQB: HYDTF )( FSE: SO6 ), a fast-growing telehealth platform enabling flexible home healthcare, is pleased to announce the ongoing expansion of its doctor network. The Company has successfully increased its network to over 100 physicians spanning across all 50 US states by contracting with an independent network of affiliated medical practices to facilitate the delivery of services to patients. These physician partnerships support screening calls and an increase in consultation requests, as well as new services and offerings that are on the Hydreight platform, where compliance and patient-centred care is of utmost importance.



“Hydreight has become a leader in mobile medical health, providing an unparalleled ecosystem that the Company consistently refines and expands upon to keep up with patient needs and service preferences,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight. “The expansion of our doctor network complements our established network of nurses, business partners and pharmacies. Delivering exceptional patient care is top priority and with over 100 physicians across all 50 US states, we are on our way to achieve our goal of being the nationwide network of mobile medical clinics.”

Key Highlights:

Doctor network now includes over 100 physicians across all 50 US states

Provides increased medical oversight leading to the highest levels of compliance and customer care

Supports the platforms overall expansion and increase in booking requests, approximately up 195% since January 2023 in compared to the first 6 months of 2022

Enables Hydreight to onboard more white-label clients

Hydreight’s doctor network will continue to expand as the Company achieves its growth initiatives

Extending the telemedicine hours of operation

Expanded Doctor Network

With a commitment to both compliance and creating a seamless and supportive patient/provider experience, the Company will continue to expand its doctor network. The Company has seen approximately a 195% increase in booking requests since January 2023 in comparison to the first 6 months of 2022, commensurate with its expansion and new service offerings. Additionally, through the Company’s white-label strategy, the doctor network extends its reach to benefit other franchises and organizations seeking these services.

Hydreight’s platform continues to expand towards individualized healthcare offerings and patient specific medications and services such as NAD (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) and Semaglutide (among others), which are experiencing heightened demand among the broader public. The Hydreight platform connects patients and providers, seamlessly integrates compliance and medical oversight with the convenience and personalized care and one-on-one interactions.

Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (“NAD”) is a key coenzyme for energy metabolism with diverse benefits, including cognitive enhancement, improved athletic performance, weight management, pain reduction, anti-aging effects, and more.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, aids weight loss and diabetes management by lowering blood glucose, slowing gastric emptying, curbing appetite, and has potential applications in heart health, PCOS, addiction, neurodegenerative diseases, and sleep apnea.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS)( OTCQB: HYDTF)( FSE: SO6) is a home healthcare and wellness platform that bridges the gap between providers and patients and empowers nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services on a flexible schedule or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight facilitates medical director oversight, liability insurance, competitively priced prescriptions via a 503B licensed pharmacy, and more. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, managing patient data, and more, making it possible to deliver mobile medicine across 50 states. Learn more at Hydreight.com.

You can download the Hydreight Wellness App from the Apple App store or Google Play Store , and prospective service providers can sign up at: Hydreight.com/start-a-business/.

