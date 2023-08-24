OptimizeRx Expands AI Powered Omnichannel Platform

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced the expansion of its AI-enabled healthcare technology platform’s reach through multi-year partnerships with two leading electronic health record (EHR) providers and a telehealth platform. These partnerships are expected to be active within the platform later this year and to materially contribute to the Company’s digital point-of-care (POC) reach.



This expansion of the Company’s platform increases the in-workflow POC reach by over 75,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs), with significant specialist HCP penetration. As a result, OptimizeRx’s growing EHR and eRx network now reaches over 600,000 HCPs in the U.S. with the delivery of clinically relevant, real-time messaging from pharma manufacturers at pivotal times during the patient journey.

“Partnering with additional EHRs and telehealth platforms will dramatically increase our presence at point-of-care, enabling us to reach thousands of new HCPs and their patients,” commented Steve Silvestro, Chief Commercial Officer of OptimizeRx. “This recent expansion, coupled with our proven AI capabilities, will seamlessly help our life sciences partners bring appropriate content to their customers.”

Moreover, the telehealth partnership is the first of its kind for OptimizeRx and expands the Company’s omnichannel capability within the digital POC, adding new clinical workflow touchpoints, and expanding communication channels between pharma manufacturers and HCPs. This exciting new channel offers many synergies with the existing and established network and clearly aligns with the expansion of the Company’s core messaging solution set.

“As one of our fundamental growth drivers, additional reach to HCPs at the point-of-care helps us become more relevant to our client base. Our telehealth partnership represents another milestone in expanding our omnichannel footprint of digital health messaging into other endpoints that are core to HCPs’ day-to-day interactions with their patients,” noted OptimizeRx Chief Executive Officer, Will Febbo. “We are continuously adding new channels to our reach within the digital point-of-care, and this latest telehealth addition strengthens and diversifies the touchpoints for life sciences within the clinical workflow. The ability to reach and build an audience for HCPs and patients at points of care will evolve over time and we are enhancing our platform to be agile alongside the growing needs of our clients.”

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

