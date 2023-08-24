Signature Abu Dhabi Entertainment Destination Yas Island Launches on Roblox with Super League

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in providing immersive experiences across the world's largest metaverse gaming platforms, has developed Yas Island Tycoon for Roblox, a global immersive platform where 66 million people connect and communicate daily.



Yas Island Tycoon brings to life Yas Island, the world-renowned leisure and entertainment destination located in Abu Dhabi. Through high engagement design and narrative play, the experience offers users a thrilling journey through key Abu Dhabi landmarks on Yas Island and beyond, including SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Aldar Square, twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub, and an Experience Abu Dhabi dedicated area featuring Louvre Abu Dhabi, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Sir Bani Yas Island, Al Ain Oasis and Al Jahili Fort.

The attractions within the virtual environment are situated across a space representing 15 square miles in the real-world, enabling endless exploration and interaction within a socially-engaging world, fostering entertainment, education, and cultural immersion on a global scale.

“Super League is proud and grateful to have been chosen by a consortium of signature Abu Dhabi entities to bring Yas Island to life, full of iconic Abu Dhabi attractions, in one of the most expansive tycoon experiences on Roblox,” said Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Super League. “The commitment of such a distinguished group is evidence that the global travel and tourism industry is waking up to the possibilities to attract visitors, residents, and corporations through imaginative experiences on immersive platforms. We are excited to have been given the opportunity to be pioneers in this huge market.”

To start your virtual adventure, visit the Yas Island virtual experience on Roblox: Yas Island Tycoon

