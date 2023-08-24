Jorge Benitez Joins Interpublic Board of Directors

New York, NY, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced the appointment of Jorge Benitez, as an independent director of IPG, effective September 1, 2023.

Prior to his retirement in August 2014, Benitez spent more than 30 years with Accenture, most recently having served as its Chief Executive of North America. During his tenure, he was responsible for the company’s business operations across the region, including developing and executing the company’s business strategy, delivering client services, and driving growth.

While at Accenture, Benitez served clients in the retail, automotive, consumer goods and services, and life sciences industries. His expertise includes large-scale transformations, enterprise system implementations, change management and leadership development.

Benitez’s appointment expands IPG's Board to ten directors, nine of whom are independent. He will serve on the Audit Committee and the Compensation and Leadership Talent Committee.

"We are pleased to welcome Jorge to IPG's Board of Directors. As a seasoned leader with an expertise that spans multiple industries, he will drive value for our partners and shareholders in the years ahead and will be a valuable resource to both our Board and IPG overall,” said David Thomas, Chair of IPG’s Board of Directors.

“Jorge brings to us a wealth of diversified experience and a clear, direct style consistent with our culture and leadership. His insights into ensuring operational excellence and driving scaled business transformation will be valuable assets as we continue to operate in a dynamic industry and in the service of clients seeking to transform their businesses for a digital economy," noted Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG.

In addition to his contributions across the business landscape, Benitez's positive impact on the Latino community has been widely recognized. Notably, Hispanic Business Magazine included him in its "2011 Top 25 Corporate Elite" list and named him one of the 100 most influential Hispanics in the United States in 2004. He was also featured in the PODER Top 100 Influential Hispanics in 2011, and in 2012, Benitez was welcomed into the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Circle.

Benitez commented, “I am excited about joining the IPG Board and leveraging my skills and experience for the benefit of IPG shareholders and partners.”

Benitez serves on the boards of two additional public companies.

