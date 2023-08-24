Element 25 Limited to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element 25 Limited (ASX: E25), based in Perth, Australia, focused on battery grade high purity manganese sulfate production for electric vehicle (EV) manufacture today announced that Justin Brown, Managing Director will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24th , 2023.



DATE: August 24th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 25th-30th 2023

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

About Element 25

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25) produces a high silica manganese oxide ore from the 100% owned Butcherbird Mine, located in the southern Pilbara region of Western Australia. The ore is mined using traditional open cut truck and shovel techniques without using explosives. Mining extracts material above the water table to minimize environmental impact and processing uses water only to wash the ore and remove clays and other impurities. The concentrate is trucked to Port Hedland and exported through the existing bulk handling facilities to international customers for processing into silicomanganese alloy.

The Company is currently building a processing facility to convert the Butcherbird concentrate using Element 25's proprietary technology into high quality, low carbon, ethically sourced battery grade high purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM), a critical raw material used in the manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion batteries.

As the EV industry makes the expected shift to higher manganese cathode content to meet volume and cost requirements the demand for HPMSM is expected to rises. Element 25's very large resource bvase, long mine life and innovative, low carbon processing technology will place it in an industry leading position to capture significant market share in an expanding industry.

