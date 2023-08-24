Challenged Athletes Foundation Celebrates 30th Anniversary and Continues to Drive the Adaptive Sports Movement Forward

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Marking its 30th anniversary year, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) remains dedicated to empowering the lives of individuals with physical disabilities through sports. For three decades, CAF has led transformative change, creating opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities to transcend limits and excel in sports.

In celebration of this milestone, CAF is proud to announce the opening of the 2024 Grant Program application season on September 1, 2023, along with registration for the highly anticipated CAF Community Challenge Weekend fueled by Toyota and San Diego Triathlon Challenge presented by Dan + Geof, proving CAF's ongoing commitment to empowering lives through sport.

"CAF’s 30th anniversary marks not just a celebration of our past accomplishments, but a declaration of our commitment to a future where every athlete can thrive,” said Jeffrey Essakow, Chairman of the Board and Co-founder of CAF. “As we prepare for our 30th grant application season and our CAF Community Challenge Weekend we celebrate our past accomplishments and the potential that the future holds."

How CAF Began

CAF started as a compassionate response to empower one man, Jim MacLaren, whose life was forever changed by a triathlon accident that resulted in quadriplegia. In a remarkable display of solidarity, Jeffrey Essakow, Bob Babbitt, Rick Kozlowski, Virginia Tinley, Tabi King, and others united to create a fundraising event in support of Jim. During this event, they discovered a much larger societal need, and CAF was formed to break down the financial barriers that stand between individuals with physical disabilities and their aspirations to be active. As CAF commemorates its 30th anniversary, the legacy of that initial effort resonates more powerfully than ever, shaping a movement that continues to champion inclusivity, opportunity, and the power of the human spirit.

CAF 30th Anniversary – Shaping the Future of Inclusive Sports

CAF has been a catalyst for thousands of people with physical disabilities to redefine themselves through sport. Guided by a shared vision, CAF’s athletes, generous supporters, and like-minded partners have worked together to propel this movement forward, changing lives, breaking barriers, and igniting futures. Since 1994, CAF has raised over $159 million, funding 44,000 grant requests from individuals in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, across 70 countries, and in 104 different sports.

CAF Annual Grant Application is opening on September 1st!

CAF’s annual Grant Program removes the barriers that exist between athletes with physical disabilities and their pursuit of sport and fitness. In honor of three decades of CAF, on September 1, 2023, athletes can begin to apply for grants for adaptive sports equipment, sports prosthetics, and support for coaching, training, and competition travel expenses. Timed harmoniously with the excitement surrounding the CAF Community Challenge Weekend fueled by Toyota, featuring the iconic San Diego Triathlon Challenge presented by Dan + Geof, our Grant Program reflects CAF's dedication to empowering athletes with physical disabilities globally. For more information on grants, please visit challengedathletes.org/grants.

CAF Community Challenge Weekend and San Diego Triathlon Challenge – October 20-22, 2023

On October 20-22, 2023 this ultimate inclusive sports weekend fueled by Toyota will unite people of all ages and abilities in Mission Bay. With Friday and Saturday dedicated to sports clinics for athletes with physical disabilities, Sunday offers a family-friendly community event featuring a full-day of athletic events and activities where over 800 individuals with and without physical disabilities compete and play side-by-side. These events include the Toyota Sports Festival, EōS Fitness Tour de Cove stationary cyclethon, 5K Walk and Roll presented by Nike, the Jami Marseilles Kids Run and Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies, and the event that started it all – the iconic San Diego Triathlon Challenge presented by Dan + Goef. The event will also feature an inflatable kid’s fun zone, expo and sponsor booths, the Toyota Athlete Lounge (for participating athletes), and much more. For more information or to register for the events please visit: https://www.challengedathletes.org/communitychallenge/.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity, regardless of one's ability level, fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. For three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive movement, catalyzing change, and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $159 million and fulfilled 44,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit challengedathletes.org.

