Fanatics Sportsbook & Columbus Blue Jackets To Open Retail Location in Columbus’ Arena District on Friday After Special Preview Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc., a global digital sports platform, will open its retail sportsbook location on Friday in partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus’ Arena District.



“Tomorrow will be an exciting day for Blue Jackets fans and for sports fans in Ohio as we officially open the Fanatics Sportsbook in the shadow of Nationwide Arena,” said Blue Jackets Sr. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Cameron Scholvin. “I’d like to thank RJ and Ryan for joining us today, as well as extend our gratitude to our partners at Fanatics and the many others that worked very hard to make this remarkable facility a reality.”

At a special preview event today, Ohio sports legends Ryan Shazier and RJ Umberger placed the ceremonial first bets at the brand new Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus. Shazier, a former linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers and The Ohio State University, placed $20 @+700 on the Buckeyes to win the college football national championship. Umberger, a former center for the Columbus Blue Jackets, also placed $20 @+475 on the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the AFC North Division.

“It was a great day to be a Buckeye at the Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus,” said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “Having Columbus sports legends like Ryan and RJ come out and place the first bets shows that we plan to be the premier sports viewing and betting destination in the Arena District when we open our doors to the public on Friday. The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus will be a great complement to our online sportsbook experience for sports fans living and visiting Ohio.”

The Fanatics Sportsbook is the most rewarding online sportsbook in Ohio, allowing customers to earn up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet and is available for download on iOS and Android for sports fans living and visiting the state of Ohio. It makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals, an industry-leading search functionality and a curated Discover page with the sports and bets that matter most to a customer.

The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus is located at 401 North Front Street just outside Nationwide Arena. The main entrance is located in the alleyway immediately north of the entrances to Buca di Beppo and Starbucks. The new sportsbook was designed by architecture firm BLTa, a Perkins Eastman Studio, and built by Lehman Daman Construction Services. It is more than 5,000 square feet and features four betting windows, 14 self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp, one giant LED Video Wall and 20 TV monitors. The full-service restaurant operated by Delaware North, will have food options that every sports fan will enjoy. The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus will offer viewing experiences and legal betting markets for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, alongside tennis, soccer, golf, MMA and boxing. The development and trading of sports betting markets will be done in house at Fanatics Betting and Gaming and supported by a number of world-class trading suppliers.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming and the Columbus Blue Jackets believe that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of each company’s DNA. On-site staff at the Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus have received responsible wagering training and can offer support services to customers when needed.

The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus will open its doors to the public on Friday and will be open weekdays from 12 pm - 10 pm and weekends from 11 am - 10 pm. To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @fanaticsbook and on Instagram @fanaticssportsbook .

ABOUT FANATICS BETTING AND GAMING

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming brings the most rewarding online sportsbook to fans with up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet. The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and a curated Discover page with the sports and bets that matter most to a customer. The Fanatics Sportsbook is currently available online in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee. The Fanatics Sportsbook now has two retail locations in Ohio, as well as, the only retail sportsbook inside a NFL stadium at FedExField in Maryland. The company is headquartered in New York and is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc., a global digital sports platform.

Contacts: Todd Sharrock Blue Jackets tsharrock@bluejackets.com Lindy Noel Blue Jackets Lnoel@bluejackets.com Kevin Hennessy FBG kevin.hennessy@betfanatics.com

