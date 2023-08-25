Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 17 August 2023 to 23 August 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 17 August 2023 to 23 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 67 782 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 17 August 2023 to 23 August 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
17 August 2023Euronext Brussels9 84443.2543.4443.06425 753
 MTF CBOE4 96543.2743.4443.06214 836
 MTF Turquoise1 11343.2643.3643.1248 148
 MTF Aquis1 34843.2843.4043.1658 341
18 August 2023Euronext Brussels8 56643.0443.3042.92368 681
 MTF CBOE4 21843.0643.1842.98181 627
 MTF Turquoise88043.0743.1442.9837 902
 MTF Aquis1 19743.0443.1642.9651 519
21 August 2023Euronext Brussels5 05143.0943.2642.98217 648
 MTF CBOE2 53943.0943.2042.96109 406
 MTF Turquoise66243.0743.2043.0028 512
 MTF Aquis86243.0943.3043.0037 144
22 August 2023Euronext Brussels9 57543.4143.8843.10415 651
 MTF CBOE4 49843.4143.8643.14195 258
 MTF Turquoise1 06943.3843.8643.0846 373
 MTF Aquis1 38543.4643.8643.0460 192
23 August 2023Euronext Brussels6 09142.9443.4042.62261 548
 MTF CBOE2 05542.9843.3842.6488 324
 MTF Turquoise82942.9143.3642.6835 572
 MTF Aquis1 03542.9443.3842.8244 443
Total 67 78243.1843.8842.622 926 878

On 23 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 729 293 own shares, or 4.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

