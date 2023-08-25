Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 17 August 2023 to 23 August 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 17 August 2023 to 23 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 67 782 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 17 August 2023 to 23 August 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|17 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 844
|43.25
|43.44
|43.06
|425 753
|MTF CBOE
|4 965
|43.27
|43.44
|43.06
|214 836
|MTF Turquoise
|1 113
|43.26
|43.36
|43.12
|48 148
|MTF Aquis
|1 348
|43.28
|43.40
|43.16
|58 341
|18 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 566
|43.04
|43.30
|42.92
|368 681
|MTF CBOE
|4 218
|43.06
|43.18
|42.98
|181 627
|MTF Turquoise
|880
|43.07
|43.14
|42.98
|37 902
|MTF Aquis
|1 197
|43.04
|43.16
|42.96
|51 519
|21 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 051
|43.09
|43.26
|42.98
|217 648
|MTF CBOE
|2 539
|43.09
|43.20
|42.96
|109 406
|MTF Turquoise
|662
|43.07
|43.20
|43.00
|28 512
|MTF Aquis
|862
|43.09
|43.30
|43.00
|37 144
|22 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 575
|43.41
|43.88
|43.10
|415 651
|MTF CBOE
|4 498
|43.41
|43.86
|43.14
|195 258
|MTF Turquoise
|1 069
|43.38
|43.86
|43.08
|46 373
|MTF Aquis
|1 385
|43.46
|43.86
|43.04
|60 192
|23 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 091
|42.94
|43.40
|42.62
|261 548
|MTF CBOE
|2 055
|42.98
|43.38
|42.64
|88 324
|MTF Turquoise
|829
|42.91
|43.36
|42.68
|35 572
|MTF Aquis
|1 035
|42.94
|43.38
|42.82
|44 443
|Total
|67 782
|43.18
|43.88
|42.62
|2 926 878
On 23 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 729 293 own shares, or 4.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
