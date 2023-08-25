Birutė Eimontaitė, Head of Communication, will leave Telia Lietuva

Birutė Eimontaitė, Head of Communication at Telia Lietuva, will leave the Company on 31 October 2023. She joined Telia Lietuva in June 2018 and was leading the Company’s corporate communication team from January 2019.

“Birutė has been instrumental in shaping the Lithuanian corporate communication strategy and making sure the voice of Telia Lietuva as one of the most innovative, socially responsible and sustainable companies is heard loud and clear in the Lithuanian market. She will leave a big pair of shoes to fill for any professional who will succeed her” says Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva.

Vaida Jurkonienė, Head of Marketing, will oversee the Company’s communication and sustainability activities as interim Head of Communication.