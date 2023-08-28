Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday August 21, 2023 to Friday August 25, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)437,528 6,741,445,761
21 August 202357013,330.57897,598,430
22 August 202356013,487.23217,552,850
23 August 202356013,337.41077,468,950
24 August 202356013,167.85717,374,000
25 August 202356012,827.50007,183,400
Total 21-25 August 20232,810 37,177,630
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,98113,230.486539,440,080
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)103,701 1,291,298,232
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)443,319 6,818,063,471
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,827,296 29,380,745,105
21 August 20232,27613,631.667431,025,675
22 August 20232,23513,780.304330,798,980
23 August 20232,23513,647.174530,501,435
24 August 20232,23513,448.035830,056,360
25 August 20232,23513,077.071629,227,255
Total 21-25 August 202311,216 151,609,705
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,99213,517.2593121,547,196
Bought from the Foundation*2,83513,517.255738,321,420
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)412,646 5,220,281,426
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,850,339 29,692,223,425

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 184,097, A shares and 785,321, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.52% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 August 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 34 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 34 2023