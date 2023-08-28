Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday August 21, 2023 to Friday August 25, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|437,528
|6,741,445,761
|21 August 2023
|570
|13,330.5789
|7,598,430
|22 August 2023
|560
|13,487.2321
|7,552,850
|23 August 2023
|560
|13,337.4107
|7,468,950
|24 August 2023
|560
|13,167.8571
|7,374,000
|25 August 2023
|560
|12,827.5000
|7,183,400
|Total 21-25 August 2023
|2,810
|37,177,630
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,981
|13,230.4865
|39,440,080
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|103,701
|1,291,298,232
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|443,319
|6,818,063,471
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,827,296
|29,380,745,105
|21 August 2023
|2,276
|13,631.6674
|31,025,675
|22 August 2023
|2,235
|13,780.3043
|30,798,980
|23 August 2023
|2,235
|13,647.1745
|30,501,435
|24 August 2023
|2,235
|13,448.0358
|30,056,360
|25 August 2023
|2,235
|13,077.0716
|29,227,255
|Total 21-25 August 2023
|11,216
|151,609,705
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|8,992
|13,517.2593
|121,547,196
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,835
|13,517.2557
|38,321,420
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|412,646
|5,220,281,426
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,850,339
|29,692,223,425
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 184,097, A shares and 785,321, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.52% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 28 August 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
