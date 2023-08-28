Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar

Financial Calendar
The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:
9 November 2023 Interim Report Q3 2023
8 February 2024 Preliminary statement of financial results 2023
29 February 2024 Annual report 2023
18 April 2024 Annual General Meeting
2 May 2024 Interim Report Q1 2024
15 August 2024 Interim Report Q2 2024
7 November 2024 Interim Report Q3 2024
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Attachment