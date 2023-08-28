Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar

ALM Brand A/S

København Ø, DENMARK

Financial Calendar

The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:

9 November 2023        Interim Report Q3 2023

8 February 2024        Preliminary statement of financial results 2023

29 February 2024        Annual report 2023

18 April 2024        Annual General Meeting

2 May 2024        Interim Report Q1 2024

15 August 2024        Interim Report Q2 2024

7 November 2024        Interim Report Q3 2024

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of Investor Relations        Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard         Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469        Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

