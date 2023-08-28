CTERA Wins Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award for the Second Year in a Row

New York, NY, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a leading provider of secure edge-to-cloud file services, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named CTERA a 2023 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner. This is the second year in a row that CTERA has been awarded the accolade from the publication.

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies in two distinct categories, cloud security and cloud-delivered security, that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market. CTERA’s Enterprise File Services has been recognized in the cloud security category.

"We are honored that for the second year in a row our Enterprise File Services have been recognized by Cloud Computing magazine with the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award win,” said Oded Nagel, CEO, CTERA. “This latest recognition underscores CTERA’s commitment to constant innovation. We share this achievement with our dedicated team, as it serves as motivation to continue pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards."

The CTERA Enterprise File Services platform provides multi-cloud file services with edge caching and multi-site synchronization. It unifies local file sharing with cloud hyperscale storage, enabling enterprises to seamlessly modernize their distributed file services delivery (remote offices, work-from-home, VDI, and mobile) without compromising performance or security. The Enterprise File Services platform features Ransom Protect, a state-of-the-art AI-driven ransomware defense mechanism that identifies and halts ransomware attacks in real-time. In the event of a ransomware attack, organizations that utilize CTERA Enterprise File Services can instantly recover their locked data.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce CTERA Enterprise File Services as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “CTERA is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment.”

CTERA is the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.

