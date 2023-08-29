KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 21 August 2023 and 25 August 2023, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|21-08-2023
|52 500
|€ 3 274 362
|€ 62.37
|€ 62.20
|€ 62.80
|22-08-2023
|70 000
|€ 4 354 476
|€ 62.21
|€ 62.08
|€ 62.66
|23-08-2023
|100 000
|€ 6 059 060
|€ 60.59
|€ 60.16
|€ 62.30
|24-08-2023
|90 000
|€ 5 435 631
|€ 60.40
|€ 60.12
|€ 61.10
|25-08-2023
|80 000
|€ 4 821 784
|€ 60.27
|€ 60.16
|€ 60.74
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 862 765 on 25 August 2023.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back
