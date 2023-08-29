Climb Channel Solutions Collaborates with Datadobi to Introduce Groundbreaking StorageMAP File System Assessment Service

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is excited to announce that its partner, Datadobi, has launched the pioneering StorageMAP File System Assessment Service. Leveraging the advanced capabilities of StorageMAP, this cutting-edge service equips channel partners with the tools to offer clients a comprehensive grasp of their dynamic unstructured data environment. This empowers businesses to make informed decisions on data management, strategically allocate resources, and effectively address challenges to meet their business objectives.



The launch of the new service is in response to the exigent demands of unstructured data. More specifically, Gartner has estimated that 80% - 90% of data is unstructured and that it is growing three-times faster than structured data. In addition, recent research from Techjury reveals that 95% of businesses cite the need to manage unstructured data as a problem for their business.

“Indeed, our discussions with our channel partners and end clients echo these findings. Virtually all report an explosion in their unstructured data stores resulting in management difficulties, increasing costs, and escalating risk,” said Michael Jack, CRO, Datadobi. “However, with this new service, our channel partners can now provide their customers with badly needed insight into their entire storage estate on-premises or in the cloud.”

In doing so, partners can provide their end clients with the insights they need to minimize risk – including legal and regulations compliance, reduce inefficiency and lower costs, cultivate sustainability, and gain competitive advantage from their unstructured data.

“Many of our channel partners want to provide their customers with comprehensive solutions to their unstructured data management challenges but are unable to do so without the time and expense of increasing their service delivery ability,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “This is where Climb, combined with StorageMAP, can help resellers deliver critical services without the partner having to ramp up their own bench.”

