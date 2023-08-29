Ultimus Welcomes Steve Scaringe as Senior Vice President, Business Development

CINCINNATI, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to welcome Steve Scaringe as Senior Vice President, Business Development. In this role, Steve will focus on providing enterprise-wide service solutions to institutional investment managers. Scaringe’s strategic selling experience along with deep relationships with institutional investment professionals establishes him as an integral component in the firm’s continuous momentum in growth.



Scaringe has extensive experience in creating and maintaining essential relationships with investment managers, centers of influence and other C-Suite executives. His history working for large, established custodian-affiliated firms, such as J.P. Morgan and, most recently, State Street Corporation, provides him with a deep understanding of institutional managers in this space. His background in understanding and developing enterprise level solutions will play a fundamental role in assisting asset managers with optimizing their middle and back-office operations and helping them to reach their strategic investment goals.

Ultimus CEO, Gary Tenkman , welcomes Scaringe and looks forward to his contributions of working with investment firms of all sizes. “Steve is extremely talented in his understanding of this space, and his unique skillset from a strategic selling standpoint makes him a valuable asset to the firm’s goal of creating tailored solutions leveraging our innovative technology platform to deliver high quality services. His ability to build and manage strategic partnerships will ensure that our clients continue receiving the customized service we are known to deliver. I’m anxious to see Steve jump right in and contribute to helping drive long-term success for both Ultimus and our clients.”

Gary Harris , Ultimus’ EVP, Head of Sales, is confident that Scaringe’s deep understanding of buy side investment managers and his experience in client consultation will further the goals of Ultimus and its clients. “Our industry continues to evolve rapidly, and we continue to invest in talented professionals who can listen, understand, and put together solutions to help asset managers maneuver and compete in this market. I am confident that Steve has the right combination of professionalism, knowledge, and experience to make an immediate impact for Ultimus and our partners.”

Scaringe has had sustained success at several well-established firms throughout his career. Scaringe attended Bentley University, completing a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance and Accounting with a Minor in Law. He earned a Master of Business Administration in Economics and Management at Bentley University McCallum Graduate School of Business.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as New York, Denver, Philadelphia, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 975 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

