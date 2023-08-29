Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of 2024 Spring/Summer NYFW: The Shows

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has once again been named as the Official Photographer for the 2024 Spring/Summer Season of IMG’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows.

As the Official Photographer, Getty Images’ award‑winning entertainment photographers will be delivering high‑quality imagery throughout New York Fashion Week (September 8-13) in New York City, all to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com. This includes covering all Spring Studios, the official hub of NYFW: The Shows, runway shows and presentations, as well as NYFW: The Talks and all IMG FOCUS. produced shows, including IMG Fashion Alliance designers.



“Each year, New York Fashion Week continues to be a premier event, providing leading designers from around the world with a global platform to showcase their collections and trends for the upcoming season,” said Getty Images VP of Global Entertainment Kirstin Benson. “We are thrilled to partner with IMG once again to deliver unrivalled, compelling and differentiated content -- from all runway shows, fashion and behind the scenes moments -- that our global customer base won’t find anywhere else.”



For over 25 years, Getty Images’ team of content creators have worked tirelessly to create award‑winning imagery and video that allows customers to set themselves apart from their competition, while including a diverse set of experiences and perspectives throughout the content creation process. In addition to the partnership with IMG, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.



