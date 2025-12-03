Getty Images Brings the Year’s Most Powerful Stories to Life through its 2025 Year in Review

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today unveiled its 2025 Year in Review, a comprehensive visual collection spotlighting the year’s most impactful and defining stories, events and cultural moments across news, sports, entertainment and historical milestones. Curated by Getty Images’ award-winning editorial team, these powerful images and videos showcase the outstanding craft, expertise and humanity captured in every frame.

Throughout 2025, Getty Images’ global network of photographers and videographers documented over 160,000 events worldwide. This included pivotal moments from the frontlines of war, the fierce competition of the UEFA Women’s EURO Championship and FIFA Club World Cup, worldwide social movements and protests, the human impact of natural disasters and major cultural and entertainment events like the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, Super Bowl LIX and much more.

The 2025 Year in Review collection showcases Getty Images’ singular ability to deliver high-quality, authentic imagery and video that can’t be found anywhere else—helping customers worldwide to elevate their storytelling on a deeper level with visual content that resonates, connects, and moves the world.

Getty Images’ Senior Vice President of Editorial Ken Mainardis says: “For the past 30 years, Getty Images has been dedicated to capturing history in real time—documenting both the stories that made headlines and the quieter moments that resonated deeply within communities worldwide. This year’s retrospective showcases the remarkable breadth, depth, and artistry of our editorial visuals, as well as our global roster of staff, contributors and partners who brought these stories to life for the world to see. From the historic election of the first American pope and California’s devastating wildfires to the growing prominence of women’s sports and the spectacle of concert tours and film premieres—every image and video tells a story of connection and resilience. Our 2025 curation underscores Getty Images’ unwavering commitment to the power of visual storytelling—not only to record events, but to inspire, spark dialogue, and remind us of our shared experience of being human over these past 12 months.”

Explore Getty Images’ 2025 Year in Review here: https://www.gettyimages.com/year-in-review/2025

Media Contact:

Jenna Attardi

Jenna.Attardi@gettyimages.com