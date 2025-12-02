BLACK PEARL Partners with Getty Images and Canon to Launch Latest ‘Culture@’ Campaign

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK PEARL , a leading cultural sustainability agency, today launched its newest campaign as part of the company's Culture@ storytelling series, in collaboration with Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and Canon U.S.A., Inc. , a leader in digital imaging solutions.

Featuring prominent cultural figures and award-winning actors, including Jack Dylan Grazer, Tati Gabrielle and Sebastian Chacon, alongside BLACK PEARL founder Samata Pattinson, the campaign spotlights the intersection of fashion, sustainability and cultural identity through photography. Photographed by The Tyler Twins, Katherine and Mariel Tyler, the campaign further seeks to strengthen these topics through the faces and cultural style expressions of people and communities around the world, making sustainable impact more accessible, relatable and solutions oriented.

Launching today, the campaign can be seen on The Midtown Financial (MiFi) building in Times Square in New York City and will run through December 9th. As the photography partner, Getty Images captured high-end portraits of the campaign’s talent using Canon’s cutting-edge cameras and lenses—all to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com. The campaign was designed and produced by the team at BLACK PEARL, with Canon U.S.A as the sponsor.

Samata Pattinson, Founder and CEO, BLACK PEARL, says, “Culture is one of the most powerful connectors we have—it shapes how we see ourselves and each other. With this campaign, we wanted to show that sustainability isn’t just about materials or production; it’s about people, identity, and belonging. Partnering with Getty Images and Canon allows us to tell these stories through the lens of culture—to honor heritage, inspire creativity, and remind the world that what we wear carries meaning far beyond fashion.”

The Culture@ initiative aims to celebrate and preserve cultural diversity through sustainable fashion by documenting and sharing the stories behind cultural garments. BLACK PEARL’s broader cultural sustainability movement explores the connection between fashion, music and entertainment through diverse lenses addressing themes of age, race, class, identity, socioeconomics, disability, religion and education through meaningful partnerships, events, programs and resources.

Each portrait highlights heritage and creative identity: Grazer embodies youth-driven American ease; Chacon channels his Ecuadorian–Colombian roots through self-styling; Gabrielle blends Korean and African American identity with bold, conscious design; and Pattinson reflects British, West African, and African American narratives.

Getty Images’ Vice President of Global Entertainment, Kirstin Benson, adds, “As an innovator in fashion and entertainment photography, Getty Images brings a unique perspective to capturing meaningful and transformative moments happening in culture. We are proud to support BLACK PEARL to help deepen their storytelling on a global scale and bring Getty Images’ 30 years of photographic expertise and creativity to this impactful initiative.”

Canon U.S.A.’s Hiroto Kato, Vice President of Business Planning & Strategy, states, “At Canon, we believe in the power of imaging to tell stories that matter. Working with BLACK PEARL and Getty Images on the Culture@ storytelling series allows us to support a movement that celebrates cultural identity, sustainability, and creative expression through photography. By providing cutting-edge imaging technology, we’re proud to help bring these powerful narratives to life—honoring the richness of global heritage and the individuals who shape it."

To learn more about BLACK PEARL’s ongoing initiatives, go to https://withblackpearl.com and view the campaign’s portraits, here.

Credits:

Photography – Tyler Twins

Jack Dylan Grazer — Styling: Jasmine Kelly Rutherford; Hair & Makeup: Johana Montoya

Sebastian Chacon — Self-styled; Hair & Makeup: Johana Montoya

Tati Gabrielle — Self-styled; Hair: Jenni Iva Wimmerstedt; Makeup: Rommy Najor

Samata Pattinson — Styling: Jasmine Kelly Rutherford; Makeup: Fabricio “Fabz” Montes

Graphic Design — Olga Kim, Diana Won

Media contacts:

BLACK PEARL

Ah-Niyah Gold

ahniyah@agoldconsulting.co