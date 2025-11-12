Getty Images to Capture Breathtaking Visuals From Across the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced that its award-winning photographers, editors and operations staff will capture stunning imagery from every ceremony and event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Getty Images will deploy a team of 84 photographers and editors, using innovative and proprietary technology to shoot more than 6 million images from the Opening Ceremony on February 6th to the Closing Ceremony on February 22nd. Getty Images will be capturing compelling content throughout the Olympic Winter Games for media outlets, sponsors and licensees along with their remit as the Official Photographic Agency of the International Olympic Committee to document all ceremonies and events.

“The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games present a remarkable opportunity to demonstrate Getty Images’ unparalleled visual storytelling and creative expertise,” said Ken Mainardis, Global Head of Editorial, Getty Images. “With comprehensive access to venues, ceremonies, and events, and supported by our global team of award-winning sports photographers and editors, we will capture and deliver the defining moments of the Games in near real time. Through cutting-edge technology and our deep editorial experience, Getty Images will bring the spirit and energy of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games to media, partners, and audiences around the world.”

Getty Images will deploy 39 editorial photographers to capture live coverage of all 16 Winter Olympic competition venues around the Milano Cortina region, with more than 20 editors live-editing from Getty Images’ London office and remotely. This, along with our proprietary network and software, will enable live transmission of photographs to gettyimages.com in as little as 30 seconds, empowering Getty Images’ global customer base to tell more immediate and authentic visual stories coming out of the ceremonies and events.

Getty Images has covered 15 editions of the Olympic Games and 15 editions of the Olympic Winter Games since 1968 as Allsport and subsequently as Getty Images.



For more information about Getty Images’ coverage of past and future Olympic Games, visit gettyimages.com/collections/olympics.

