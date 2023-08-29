Notification on Apranga APB manager’s related party transactions

| Source: Apranga Apranga

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Apranga APB has received notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by family member of the chairman of the board Darius Mockus (see attachment).

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801

Attachment


Tags

related party transaction shares susijusio asmens vadovu vadovo sandoriai

Attachments

Notification on managers transactions_Ina Mockiene